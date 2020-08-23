Buncrana maintain 100% record to finish top of table in Intermediate Championship

Contact
Buncrana - through to quarter-finals in first place
Buncrana maintained their 100% record run with a hard fought five point win over Naomh Colmcille in a high scoring fourth round tie at Pairc Colmcille, Newtowncunningham on Saturday night.
Naomh Colmcille 3-12
Buncrana 4-14
Naom Colmcille’s Shane Monaghan and Buncrana’s Darach O'Connor scored three goals each in a very entertaining encounter played behind closed doors.
Cathal McNutt was the other goal scorer for Buncrana.
The home side got off to a flier when Shane Monaghan calmly finished an Oran Hilley pass and put the home side in front on 30 seconds.
Buncrana steadied and grew into the game and were on level terms at the water break with Odhran Doherty doing most of the damage on the scoreboard leaving it 0-5 to 1-2.
A goal for Buncrana quickly followed the restart when a long ball into the square broke somewhat fortunately to Cathal McNutt who made no mistake from close range.
Buncrana led at half time 1-7 to 1-3
Buncrana dominated the third quarter O’Connor scoring two of his goals and it looked game over when O’Connor pounced for Buncrana’s fourth goal ten minutes from time.
But NaomhColmcille never gave up and were rewarded with two Monaghan goals and points from Willie Gillespie. Monaghan's third goal was from the penalty spot in injury time.
NAOMH COLMCILLE: J Roulstone; J Fitzpatrick, Michael Friel, PJ McBrearty; W Lynch, J Fullerton, K Diver; D Clarke (0-3), H O’’Donnell,; R McErlean, L Toland, O Hilley; W Gillespie (0-6,3f), S Monaghan (3-0). Subs used: A Devenney, R Duncan (0-3) for L Toland, O Hilley
BUNCRANA: H Doherty; E McCallion, J O’Loughlin, N McLaughlin; W McLaughlin, B Waldron, C McNutt (1-0); P McLaughlin, C McGonagle; R McElhinney (0-2), O Doherty (0-7,1f), A Doherty; O Hegarty (0-1), O Doherty (0-2), D O’Conner (3-1). Subs used – B Bradley (0-1), A McColgan, A McDaid, J P McKenna.
REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)
