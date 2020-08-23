Bundoran waltz their way into quarter-finals with an easier than expected win over Ardara

The last time these side met in the championship Bundoran needed a Tommy Hourihane late, late goal to get to the quarter-finals, but they had it all their own way on Sunday.

Ardara 0-3

Bundoran 1-15

The sides were level 0-1 after 10 minutes but Ardara would not score again until the 55th minute as Cian McEniff led the way for an easy victory for Bundoran.

Jamie Brennan had the opening point for Bundoran and they almost had a goal on five minutes but Kieran Gildea denied Cian McEniff.

Ardara had four wides on the board before Gareth Concarr got them level on 10 minutes, but they would not score again as Bundoran took control in all areas of the field.

Cian McEniff was the star of the show with three more points while Gary Clancy landed two from long distance.

Cian McEniff got on the end of a great long ball on 20 minutes and he went for goal but Kieran Gildea in the Ardara goal made a wonder save. However, the ball was recycled and McEniff tapped over.

Ardara had a goal chance in the middle of the half when Stefan Boyle got through but he hit the sidenetting.

Half-time: Ardara 0-1, Bundoran 0-9

Ardara made three changes at half-time with Lorcan O'Donnell, Danny Walsh and veteran Brendan Boyle on. Within a minute Boyle and Ciaran McCaughey were involved in a tussle and both were yellow carded.

We had to wait eight minutes for the first point of the new half, Ciaran McCaughey finding the target from a forward mark.

Jamie Brennan added a free after Cian McEniff was fouled. The Ardara challenge continued to lack bite although some poor work in the Bundoran defence led to a turnover and a great chance for Gareth Concarr, but Ashley Mulhern was equal to the shot.

Before the water break Cian McEniff and Jamie Brennan created another score for Paul Brennan for a 0-12 to 0-1 lead.

Timmy Govorov added another before Lorcan O'Donnell fisted Ardara's second point on 25 minutes. And just to sum up Ardara's day Cailum Malley was wide from a 13m free.

Gary Clancy added a goal and Jamie Brennan added further point and Ashley Mulhern made another great save.

Cian McEniff added another and Ashley Mulhern made a great stop to deny John Ross Molloy at the expense of a point.

Scorers - Bundoran: Cian McEniff 0-5,2fm; Gary Clancy 1-2; Jamie Brennan 0-4,2f; Paul Brennan, Michael McEniff, Ciaran McCaughey fm, Timmy Govorov 0-1 each.

Ardara: Gareth Concarr, Lorcan O'Donnell, John Ross Molloy 0-1 each

ARDARA: Kieran Gildea; Joe Melly, Declan Gavigan, John Ross Molloy; Shane Whyte, Paddy McGrath, Jonathan McHugh; Brian Whyte, Ryan Malley; Kevin Whyte, Gareth Concarr, Matthew Sweeney; Cailum Melly, Stefan Boyle, Johnny Sweeney. Subs: Lorcan O'Donnell, Danny Walsh and Brendan Boyle for Stefan Boyle, Matthew Sweeney, Brian White, all ht; Tomas Boyle for Concarr 14; Robbie Adair for Paddy McGrath 55

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Matthew Duffy, Johnny Boyle, Niall Carr; Oisin Walsh, Peter McGonigle, Paul Brennan; Michael McEniff, Ciaran McCaughey; Alan Russell, Timmy Govorov, Jamie Brennan; Shane McGowan, Gary Clancy, Cian McEniff. Subs: Diarmuid Spratt for M McEniff 40;

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)