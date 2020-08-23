Kilcar have too much power for Glenfin as they secure home quarter-final

Kilcar’s power play was far too much for a Glenfin side who were well beaten at the end of a game played in drizzly conditions in Pairc Taobhoige.

Glenfin 0-6

Kilcar 1-18

The home side were well in the match up to half-time as they only trailed by 0-6 to 0-2 when an unusual error by Glenfin corner back Gary Heron gave the ball away to Kilcar’s towering midfielder Ciaran McGinley.

McGinley used his immense strength to make a better angle before rifling the ball past Glenfin keeper Andrew Walsh.

Seconds later, the half-time whistle blew and suddenly Kilcar were ahead by 1-6 to 0-2, playing into a slight breeze seconds before half-time

They went on to hit 0-9 in an impressive the third quarter the bulk of them coming from in-form Paddy McBrearty, whom some observers felt was a tad lucky to escape with a yellow card for a heavy challenge on Frank McGlynn in the ribs in the first half.

Typically McGlynn was making no issue of it and it was hard to judge from our standpoint.

Kilcar welcomed back Eoin McHugh for his first championship outing but they were minus the injured Matthew McClean and Stephen McBrearty who have a calf strain and a hamstring respectively.

Glenfin had Karl McGlynn and Ciaran Brady back but were just not able to cope with the sheer power and pace of a well geared Kilcar side who now finish third and will have a home tie in the quarter-finals.

Glenfin will be disappointed with the concession of the first goal and did try to land a few high balls in on top of the Kilcar full-backline but did not have the height to make it count-with Stephen Ward on the bench.

But John McNulty and Co will be happy with a job done with much tougher tests ahead.

It was a cagey opening, at took six minutes for Patrick McBrearty to open Kilcar’s account after a typically flowing move.

Conor Doherty blazed over the bar when a goal looked on and the impressive Ciaran McGinley, and Ryan McShane made it 0-4 to 0-0 by the 12th minute just as Mark McHugh was black-carded for a challenge on Ross Marley.

This was a chance for Glenfin to assert themselves, but it was Kilcar who got the fifth point from Ciaran McGinley.

Karl McGlynn finally got Glenfin off the mark in the 21st minute and Odhran McGlynn reduced the gap to a goal after 24 minutes before the inevitable McBrearty stretched Kilcar’s lead by 0-6 to 0-2 but McGinley hit that oh so crucial goal just before half-time.

The winners built on their substantial cushion in the third quarter with Ryan McHugh pointing and Daniel McGlynn replied for the home side.

But there was no stopping the constant blue and gold wave who pressed high and broke like lightning from defence.

McBrearty and Gerard Ward swapped points as Kilcar full-back dived full length to prevent a certain goal as Ross Marley pulled the trigger.

But referee Mark Dorrian from Gaeil Fhanada called back play for a pull back and Ward pointed the resultant free.

But the scoring rate continued unabated from Kilcar with McBrearty and the McHughs leading the charge.

Glenfin ran their bench and put on the towering Stephen Ward but it was to little avail.

Like Naomh Conaill this Kilcar side are relentless with McBreaty, Mark McHugh, Ryan McShane and Eoin McHugh hitting the final points.

This match was well over when McGinley and McBrearty combined to set up Dara O'Donnell, but the goal was disallowed but McBrearty and McHugh added late points.

An impressive win for Kilcar who will be hoping that the injured Stephen McBrearty and Matthew McClean will be available for the quarter-finals where they will have St Michael's at home.

Glenfin will feel they can do better, but they were well outgunned on the day

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Odhran McGlynn (0-1), Stephen Carr, Darren Marley; Frank McGlynn, Karl McGlynn (0-1); Jason Morrow, Conor Ward, Ross Marley; Ciaran Brady, Gerard Ward (0-2,2f), Daniel McGlynn (0-1). Subs: Gary Dorrian (0-1) for Conor Ward, Stephen Ward for Martin O’Donnell (43), Gavin McDermott for Daniel McGlynn, Daithi Carr for Jason Morrow, Kyle O’Meara for Odhran McGlynn.

KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Barry McGinley, Brian O’Donnell, Pauric Carr; Barry Shovlin, Ryan McHugh (0-3), Ryan McShane (0-1); Eoin McHugh (0-1), Ciaran McGinley (1-3); Conor Doherty (0-2), Andrew McClean, Dara O’Donnell (1-0); Mark McHugh (0-2), Patrick McBrearty (0-6,2f), Oran Doogan. Subs: Conor McShane for Barry Shovlin, Ryan O’Donnell for Pauric Carr (43).

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanada)