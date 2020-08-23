The big four remain at top in Donegal: See quarter-final draw and relegation play-offs

Contact
As expected the big four finished in those positions in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure senior championship after there were no shocks in the final round of games.
There were victories for Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar and St Eunan's and they finished in that order in the table. The only real surprise was the margin of victory in Maghergallon where MacCumhaill's put it up to Gaoth Dobhair. Their reward is another trip to Magheragallon for the quarter-final.
St Eunan's overcame St Michael's to leapfrog them in the table.
At the bottom Ardara suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Bundoran, losing 1-15 to 0-3, while Dungloe lost at home to Killybegs.
St Naul's got a second win with a good win in Termon, while Four Masters continued their good run of form by getting a draw in Milford.
After all the games, the quarter-final line-up is as follows with the Kilcar-St Michael's and St Eunan's v Bundoran games the two attractive ties.
Naomh Conaill v Glenfin
Gaoth Dobhair v MacCumhaill's
Kilcar v St Michael's
St Eunan's v Bundoran
In the relegation play-offs, Milford will meet Termon while Dungloe face Ardara
