St Naul's record big win in Termon to retain senior championship status

St Naul's will play senior championship football again next season following this afternoon’s win over a weakened Termon at the Burren Road.



Termon 0-6

St Naul’s 1-11



Cathal Lowther scored the goal and the very reliable Stephen Griffin kicked six points - all from placed balls - for the men from south of the Gap.

Caolan McDaid kicked the bulk of the points for Termon, who lined out without the injured Daire McDaid, new signing Barry McGeehin and sharpshooter Enda McCormick, on soccer duty with Kilmacrennan Celtic in the Donegal Premier League.

St Naul's had their big name absentees too. Both Peadar Mogan and Stuart Johnston sat out the game for the second week in-a-row with injury.

St Naul's played with the stiff breeze in the backs in the first half and led by four points, 0-7 to 0-4 thanks to a late flurry from Stephen Griffin, Daniel Brennan - with a monster strike - and goal scorer Lowther.

Caolan McDaid (3) and Christy Conaghan raised the white flags for the maroon and whites, who were level 0-3 each at the first water break.

Shortly after half-time Griffin made it a double score game and towards the end of the third quarter Lowther pounced for the game’s only goal.

After good work in the middle of the feld from Ian Campbell and Lee McBrearty, Griffin with a short pass picked out Lowther and the corner forward stepped back inside his marker to open up a a seven point lead on the three quarter mark - 1-8 to 0-4.

Termon were thrown a lifeline soon after when Oisin Cassidy was tripped in the large rectangle.

Christy Conaghan hit the spot kick well but Gavin Mulreany pulled off a fine save to close the door on a Termon comeback.

The winners then lost Barry Griffin to a second yellow for a late challenge with under ten minutes remaining.

Termon pressed in those closing exchanges but all they had to show was a late Anthony Grant strike, before Thomas White closed out the game with late strikes.



TERMON: Emmett Maguire; Nathan McElwaine, Barry Gallagher, Oisin Cassidy, Jamie Grant, Caolan Gallagher Kevin McDaid; Ryan McFadden (0-1)), Ricky Gallagher; Shane Doherty Steve McElwaine, Johnny McCafferty; Christy Conaghan (0-1), Caolan McDaid (0-4,2f), James McSharry. Subs: Anthony Grant (0-1) for J McCafferty 45; Evan Coleman for C Conaghan 56.

ST NAUL’S: Gavin Mulreany; Conor McBrearty, Brendan McCole, Enda Lynch; Martin Breslin, Ian Campbell, John Rose; Lee McBrearty, Stephen Griffin (0-6,6f); Shane Meehan, Barry Griffin, Thomas White (0-2); Shane Conneely, Daniel Brennan (0-1), Cathal Lowther (1-1). Subs: Caolan Gaffney for S Meehan 42; Freddie Cullen for J Rose 48 Danny McDyre for C Lowther 53.



REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh)