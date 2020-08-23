Late O'Kennedy point saves Four Masters and sends Milford to relegation play-offs

Four Masters avoided the Senior Football Championship relegations play-offs after securing an away draw against Milford on Sunday in the Moyleview drizzle.

Milford 0-16

Four Masters 1-13

It was a rollercoaster contest where both sides had their periods of dominance but the result means Milford must now take on near neighbours Termon in the relegation play-offs.

A late injury time point from sub Sean O’Kennedy ultimately proved to be the score that saved the visitors.

Four Masters were the better side in the opening half with the breeze at their backs and playing into the Clubhouse end of the grounds. They led 1-1 to 0-1 after just seven minutes and should have been further in front. Leo McHugh opened the scoring before full-forward Patrick Reid collected a high ball, turned and fired past Shaun Gallagher. At the other end Matthew McLaughlin had posted the hosts first point.

Two points each from the Barrett brothers Luke and Kane saw the home side hit a five points total by the first water break but visitor white flags from Cian Hegarty and Killian Faulkner put them on 1-3 to lead by the minimum going into the second quarter.

Four Masters were in control from there up to half-time outscoring their opponents 0-5 to 0-1 with Hegarty, Jamie Crawford, Neil Ward, Kevin McBrearty from a 45m free and Aaron McCrea all on target. Milford’s only point of the second quarter was in the 27th minute courtesy of Kane Barrett who was end up with an impressive personal tally of 0-10.

The Donegal Town outfit had a five-point advantage going into the second half. The hosts were better immediately after the break but a handful of poor wides was to prove costly at the final whistle. Instead Reid and Hegarty put the visitors 1-10 to 0-6 ahead.

Sean Paul Barrett’s men then hit a purple patch with his son Kane converting three frees and another from play to leave a goal between the teams heading in to end of the third quarter. A Leo McHugh free broke that momentum before the second water break and left the hosts four behind.

Milford took complete control in the final quarter and turned that deficit into a point lead with six in a row. Captain Christopher Barrett commenced the comeback before Kane Barrett slotted over three frees.

His brother Luke got the equalising score and then defender Ronan Docherty landed Milford into the lead for the first time in the game. A McBrearty free had been the only score for the Donegal Town outfit. However, in a very tense finish it was the visitors who managed the golden score when sub Sean O’Kennedy fisted the ball over the Milford crossbar.

Milford will now play neighbours Termon in the first round of games in the relegation play-offs.

MILFORD: Shaun Gallagher; Dylan Dorrian, James Doyle, Conor Coll; Gavin Grier, Ronan Docherty (0-1), TJ Evesson; Rory O’Donnell, Ryan McMahon; Conor McHugh (0-1), Christopher Barrett (0-1), Luke Barrett (0-3, 1f); Darragh Black, Kane Barrett (0-10,6f), Matthew McLaughlin. Subs : Peter Curran for Dorrian, Marty Doyle for McLaughlin Pauric Curley for Black.

FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Cathal Canavan, Dara Quinn, Brian Fagan; Eoghan Curley, Dylan Kennedy, Barry Dunnion; Leo McHugh (0-1), Kevin McBrearty (0-3, 2f, 1’45); Aaron McCrea (0-1), Neil Ward (0-1), Jamie Crawford (0-1); Killian Faulkner (0-1,1f), Patrick Reid (1-1), Cian Hegarty 0-3. Subs: Cathal Feeney for Curley, Oisin Reid for Ward, Sean O’Kennedy (0-1) for McCrea.

REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunan’s)