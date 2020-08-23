Donegal Centra Stores Ladies Championship results

Contact
Sunday 23rd August
Senior Championship
Termon beat Naomh Conaill
Intermediate Championship
Cup Semi Final
St.Eunans beat Fanad Gaels
St.Nauls beat Milford
Plate Semi Final
St Marys Convoy beat Aodh Ruadh B/S
Junior B Championship
Cup Semi Final
Malin beat Red Hughs
Urris beat MacCumhaills
Plate Semi Final
Naomh Padraig Muff beat Kilcar
Burt - Bye
Junior A Championship
Na Dunaibh beat Glenswilly
Friday 21st August
Robert Emmets beat Glenswilly
