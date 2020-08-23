Contact

Another big win for Letterkenny Gaels in Junior Championship over Na Rossa

Camera man and commentator at live streaming of Letterkenny Gaels game

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Letterkenny Gaels continued on their Junior championship journey with a polished performance against a hard working Na Rossa team at Pairc na nGael on Sunday evening.

Letterkenny Gaels 5-14
Na Rossa 0-9
In line with current restrictions the game was played behind closed doors and like many games across the country was live streamed. Goals in the opening half from Paddy Doherty and the excellent Cormac Cannon set the home side on their way as both players also chipped in with five points between them in the opening half.
The Na Rossa scores came from Christian Bonner and two Aidan McHugh frees. Half Time: Gaels 2-9 Na Rossa 0-3.
The home side hit three more goals in the second period courtesy of Full forward Brendan O’Brien (2) and the determined Sean McDonagh. Bonner hit five further points in the second half as he single-handedly took the game to the Glebe men.
Another excellent performance from the Gaels team having secured their place in the quarter finals and they will travel to Moville next weekend in a confident mood.

LETTERKENNY GAELS: R. Graham, S Crossan, C Browne, C Lynch (0-1), A Diver, D Hunter, S McDonagh (1-2), L Doherty, C Cannon (0-1), R Frain (0-2), P Doherty (1-2), D O Cathail (0-1), C Cannon (1-4), B O Brien (2-0), C Walker (0-1).

NA ROSSA: M Molloy, J McCready, D Melly, S McGeehan, P Gallagher, S McMonagle, M McGowan, E Molloy, A McCahill, S Breslin, C Bonner (0-6), K Devenney, JP McCready, Aidy McHugh (0-3), Adam McHugh. Subs M McMonagle, R McGonagle

REFEREE : Aidan McAleer (Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin)

