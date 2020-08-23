Naomh Conaill power on to finish top of the standings after four rounds of senior championship

Contact
Action from the Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill SFC game Picture: Geraldine Diver
There is just no stopping the scoring phenomenon that are county champions Naomh Conaill afte this 12 point victory over a Michael Murphy inspired Glenfin.
Glenswilly 0-8
Naomh Conaill 1-17
As expected, they finished top of the table by a comfortable margin and are rewarded with a home tie against Glenfin in the quarter-finals.
They may not have got their goal until late on from a rejuvenated Dermot 'Brick' Molloy, but this match was well sealed by then.
As usual they took off like a train and the points flowed rapidly from the promising Nathan Byrne, Odhran Doherty, team captain Ciaran Thompson (0-2), Molloy and Charles McGuinness.
Michael Murphy tried hard to rally his troops but they still trailed by 0-9 to 0-3 at the break, their scores coming from Murphy and Caoimhin Marley.
There was no real let up in the second half as the winners tacked on 1-8 while Glen got five points, most of them coming from Murphy.
But Glenswilly have just avoided the dreaded relegation play-off.
GLENSWILLY: Cian Randles; Kealan Carbery (0-1), Eamon Ward, Ruairi Crawford; Mark McAteer, Caolan Kelly, Jack Gallagher; Ciaran Gibbons, Caoimhin Marley (0-1); Oisin Crawford, Michael Murphy (0-6,3f,45), Shaun Wogan; Cormac Callaghan, Kealan Dunleavy, Shane McDevitt. Subs: Conor McGinty for Shaun Wogan (40), Kyle Canning for Shane McDevitt.
NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, Jason Campbell, Kevin McGettigan; Ethan O’Donnell (0-2), Marty Boyle, Odhran Doherty; Ciaran Thompson (0-4,2f), Nathan Byrne (0-1); Eunan Doherty (0-1), Seamus Corcoran (0-1), Jeaic MacCeallbhui (0-1); Dermot Molloy (1-4), Charles McGuinness (0-2,1f), Kealan McGill. Subs: Ciaran Brennan for Jason Campbell (25), Brendan McDyer and John O’Malley for Nathan Byrne and Ciaran Brennan (46)
REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs).
