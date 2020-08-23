Naomh Conaill power on to finish top of the standings after four rounds of senior championship

There is just no stopping the scoring phenomenon that are county champions Naomh Conaill afte this 12 point victory over a Michael Murphy inspired Glenfin.



Glenswilly 0-8

Naomh Conaill 1-17

As expected, they finished top of the table by a comfortable margin and are rewarded with a home tie against Glenfin in the quarter-finals.

They may not have got their goal until late on from a rejuvenated Dermot 'Brick' Molloy, but this match was well sealed by then.

As usual they took off like a train and the points flowed rapidly from the promising Nathan Byrne, Odhran Doherty, team captain Ciaran Thompson (0-2), Molloy and Charles McGuinness.

Michael Murphy tried hard to rally his troops but they still trailed by 0-9 to 0-3 at the break, their scores coming from Murphy and Caoimhin Marley.

There was no real let up in the second half as the winners tacked on 1-8 while Glen got five points, most of them coming from Murphy.

But Glenswilly have just avoided the dreaded relegation play-off.

GLENSWILLY: Cian Randles; Kealan Carbery (0-1), Eamon Ward, Ruairi Crawford; Mark McAteer, Caolan Kelly, Jack Gallagher; Ciaran Gibbons, Caoimhin Marley (0-1); Oisin Crawford, Michael Murphy (0-6,3f,45), Shaun Wogan; Cormac Callaghan, Kealan Dunleavy, Shane McDevitt. Subs: Conor McGinty for Shaun Wogan (40), Kyle Canning for Shane McDevitt.



NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, Jason Campbell, Kevin McGettigan; Ethan O’Donnell (0-2), Marty Boyle, Odhran Doherty; Ciaran Thompson (0-4,2f), Nathan Byrne (0-1); Eunan Doherty (0-1), Seamus Corcoran (0-1), Jeaic MacCeallbhui (0-1); Dermot Molloy (1-4), Charles McGuinness (0-2,1f), Kealan McGill. Subs: Ciaran Brennan for Jason Campbell (25), Brendan McDyer and John O’Malley for Nathan Byrne and Ciaran Brennan (46)



REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs).