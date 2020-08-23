Cappry Rovers  and Kilmacrennan Celtic win final games but who will win Premier title?

Kilmacrennan Celtic won their final game of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division in style, as did their main rivals Cappry Rovers, but who will take the title.

Kilmac remain two points clear but they were docked three points at a disciplinary meeting on Thursday night last. The points have not been removed from the table as they can appeal the decision to Ulster. They have three days to appeal from the time they receive notification of the reduction of points (which will probably arrive with them tomorrow, Monday).

Kildrum Tigers’ interest in the title ended when they could only draw 3-3 with Donegal Town.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Keadue Rovers 0

Cappry Rovers 1

Keadue Rovers lost out to Cappry Rovers in what was both teams final league game of the season at Central Park on Sunday. Played in breezy, damp conditions, it was even through the first ten minutes with a good pace to the play.

After ten minutes Cappry had the first opening when Paddy Mc Nulty was in but he misfired. Cappry again went close on fourteen minutes when Benny Mc Laughlin shot over the bar. Mc Nulty was again influential as the game reached the half-way point of the first half, but all the while Keadue were holding firm on the back line. The visitors came close on the half hour when a shot was cleared off the line.

Keadue had a good closing five minutes to the game when breaks by both Adam Mc Caffrey and Danny Mc Glynn just fell short of a final ball. Luke Neely shot just wide of the Cappry goal before half time.

In the second half and the pace was upped again by the visitors but this time they made it pay when a long ball into the defence caused a mix-up between the keeper and defenders and Paddy Mc Nulty was on hand to tap in from close range.

Five minutes later the impressive Benny Mc Laughlin shot just over from thirty yards. On sixty-three minutes Adam Mc Caffrey went close for Keadue but Joe Boyle in the Cappry goals saved well.

On sixty-five minutes Alan Gethins was in the clear but steered wide of the Keadue goal. It was end to end stuff at this stage as Keadue were throwing everything forward with subs from the bench adding good pace.

Late opportunities fell to Luke Neely who acrobatically scooped a shot that was well saved by Joe Boyle and a Danny Mc Glynn header saw Luke Neely follow up but again the effort went just wide. So Cappry took the victory in a very competitive game which Keadue can feel slightly unlucky not to take something from. Best for Cappry were Paddy Mc Nulty, Joe Boyle, Jamie Murray and Benny Mc Laughlin while best for Keadue were Adam Mc Caffrey, Hugh Moy, Luke Neely and Paddy Bonner. Referee: Alastair Gourley.

Drumkeen United 0

Kilmacrennan Celtic 6

Both teams went in to this game needing the points for different reasons. Kilmacrennan needed to finish their season with a win to keep alive their Title hopes. Drumkeen's thoughts were at the other end of the table where they find themselves trying to escape from the bottom three.

Played at Drumkeen United's temporary home in Killygordon the "Home" team were missing several regulars but were well in the game for the first 20 minutes. Then Michael Mc Laughlin put Kilmacrennan ahead and that was the beginning of the end for the hosts. Former Drumkeen player Seamy Friel would prove to be their chief tormentor as he added a goal before half time before adding another three in the second half.

Drumkeen kept plugging away but Kilmacrennan were just too strong for them on the day. Mark Friel completed the rout when he added a sixth goal. Drumkeen still have three games to play and at this stage would probably be happy to settle for the Play-Off spot.

They won't have too much time to dwell on today's result as they are back in action in midweek when they head to near neighbours Bonagee United.



Donegal Town 3

Kildrum Tigers 3

Donegal welcomed Kildrum to the Hospital Field with both sides looking for wins. Donegal were quicker out of the blocks, a great finish from Joe Mac Intyre was followed by a bullet-like header past Lynch in the Kildrum goals by Ronan Mc Hugh with 25 minutes gone.

Kildrum to their credit never wilted and Kevin Mc Hugh made it 2-1 just before half-time. The second-half was all Kildrum and Damien Crossan equalised. Mattie Crossan scored a great free-kick to make it 3-2 to Kildrum who were cruising.

Crossan then hit the crossbar with a header. Donegal battled gamely with Graham Mc Hugh, Joe Mac and Eoin Slevin to the fore. Ultan O’Grady went on a mazy run on the right wing and sent in a great cross for David Graham to finish cooly past Lynch to level the scores and that is how it ended.

Referee: Liam Mc Laughlin



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumkeen United Reserves 4

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 3

Drumoghill were the Away Side in a game that was switched to The Moss because of ongoing work at St Patrick's Park.

Goals from Aidan Martin, Aaron Doherty, an own Goal and Rory Craig had Drumkeen comfortably ahead by four goals to one at half time. If they thought that they were in for a comfortable second half it was anything but as Drumoghill came storming back to reduce the deficit to just one goal.

This led to a bit of a nervy ending for the Drumkeen side but they held on for the win which means they will be playing their football in the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One next season. Well done to both teams for a good competitive game of football under the New Normal conditions.



Results



Wednesday 19th August 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Drumkeen United P v P Donegal Town



Saturday 22nd August

Voodoo Venue Cup Semi-Finals

Donegal Town Reserves 1 v 3 Keadue Rovers Reserves

Glencar Celtic 4 v 2 Castlefin Celtic Reserves

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumbar F.C. 3 v 0 Dunlewey Celtic

Drumkeen United Reserves 4 v 3 Drumoghill F.C. Reserves



Sunday 23rd August 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Keadue Rovers 0 v 1 Cappry Rovers

Drumkeen United 0 v 6 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Donegal Town 3 v 3 Kildrum Tigers



Fixtures

Tuesday 25th August 2020 K.O. 7p.m.

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Drumkeen United Reserves



Wednesday 26th August 2020 K.O. 7p.m.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Bonagee United v Drumkeen United

Sunday 30th August 2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2p.m.

Cranford United v Donegal Town

Kildrum Tigers v Drumkeen United



Division One/Division Two Promotion/Relegation Play-Off

St. Catherines v Whitestrand United (Ballyare)