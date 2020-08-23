Killybegs record seven point win in Dungloe and retain their senior status 

Paul Cunningham and Jack McSharry hit the goals as Killybegs chalked up their first win, with victory over Dungloe in Rosses Park.



Dungloe 1-8

Killybegs 2-12



The win also was enough to secure senior championship football again for next season for the side managed by John Cunningham and coached by Rory Gallagher.

Big Hugh McFadden was in fine scoring form and scored all but three of the Fishermen's points. Jack McSharry (2) and Brendan McGuire were the other Killybegs men to hit the target.

Noel McBride top scored for Dungloe, who were forced to line out once again without first choice goalkeeper Danny Rodgers and the inspirational Darren Curran. Adrian Hanlon was Covid-19 locked in London.

In a spicy first half the sides were reduced to 14 men - Killybegs wing back Seamus Og Byrne was the first to walk after a scuffle in the middle of the field.

Byrne was shown a straight red card. That was on nine minutes and he was joined on the long walk shortly afterwards by Dungloe midfielder Matthew Ward; Ward for a second yellow card offence.

Killybegs led 1-7 to 1-5 at the end of a closely contested opening half hour. Paul Cunningham netted the Killybegs goal and David McCarron hit the union bag at the other end. Both goals were scored just before half-time.

The impressive Jack McSharry struck for the second goal and game defining score soon after the resumption to open up a 2-7 to 1-6 lead for the visitors.

Dungloe could only muster three more points in the second half as McSharry and McFadden sunk the dagger before Brendan McGuire rolled back the years with the game’s final point.

The end of the championship 2020 road for Killybegs, but safety while Dungloe for the second year in a row it is the relegation playoffs and another showdown with Ardara.

DUNGLOE: Ciaran Sharkey; Mark Curran, Jason McBride; Chris Boyle; Barry Curran, Conor O’Donnell, Caolan Ward; Chris Greene, Matthew Ward; Dylan Boyle, Daire Gallagher (0-1), Noel McBride (0-4,3f); David McCarron (1-1), Daniel Ward (0-2), Gerard Walsh. Subs: Adam McCaffrey for C Ward; Jack Scally for C Boyle Matthew O’Donnell for D McCarron; Ryan Connors for G Walsh; Shaun Wallace for D Boyle.



KILLYBEGS: Antoine O’Hara; Cillian Gildea, Ciaran Conaghan, Michael Callaghan; Seamus Og Byrne, Shane Molloy, Jon Bán Gallagher; Hugh McFadden (0-9, 8f), Evan Broderick; Jack McSharry (1-2) Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Michael Statham; Ryan Carr, Paul Cunningham (1-0), Christopher Murrin. Subs: Niall Campbell for E Bán Gallagher h/t; Brendan McGuire (0-1) for P Cunningham; Daniel Breslin for M Statham; Shaun Gorrell for S Molloy.