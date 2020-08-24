Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Full round-up of GAA results in Donegal over the last seven days

Full round-up of GAA results in Donegal over the last seven days

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve
St Michael's 1-7 Milford 2-4
Termon 2-9 Cloughaneely 0-10

Divisional League DIV 1 Section B Reserve
Naomh Conaill 3-13 Killybegs 1-9
Naomh Columba 4-10 St Naul's 2-15
Kilcar 1-14 Dungloe 3-7

Divisional League Div 1 Section C Reserve
Glenfin 0-18 Convoy 0-4

Divisional League Division 2 Group B Reserve
Carndonagh 0-15 Malin 1-11

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football Championship
Kilcar 1-18 Glenfin 0-6
St Naul's 1-11 Termon 0-6
Naomh Conaill 1-17 Glenswilly 0-8
Bundoran 1-15 Ardara 0-3
St Eunan's 2-13 St Michael's 0-7
Milford 0-16 Four Masters 1-13
Killybegs 2-12 Dungloe 1-8
Gaoth Dobhair 1-15 Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-13

Intermediate A Championship
Naomh Columba 2-14 Burt 1-9
Buncrana 4-15 Naomh Colmcille 3-11
Malin 1-17 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 1-8
Red Hughs 4-11 Naomh Ultan 2-9
Aodh Ruadh 0-15 Fanad Gaels 0-8

Inishowen Board U12 Gerry O'Neill Cup
Malin 5-3 Naomh Pádraig Muff 2-10
Urris 4-11 Buncrana 2-9

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure JFC Group A
Naomh Pádraig Muff 6-5 Pettigo 1-5
Carndonagh 3-8 Urris 0-9

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure JFC Group B
Letterkenny Gaels 5-14 Na Rossa 0-9

NRB Minor League Division 1
St Eunan's 1-12 Convoy 0-5
Termon 3-15 Mulroy Gaels 0-6

NRB Minor League Division 3
St Michael's 7-18 Glenswilly 0-6
Letterkenny Gaels W/O Robert Emmets -

NRB U14 League Division 2
Fanad Gaels 2-7 Convoy 0-11

SRB Regional League Minor East
Naomh Columba 1-9 Kilcar 2-6
Naomh Ultan 3-10 Killybegs 2-11

SRB regional league minor South 2
St Naul's 1-11 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 1-11

SRB Regional League Minor West
Dungloe 2-13 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 0-15
Naomh Conaill 0-10 Ardara 0-7

SRB Regional League U14 East
Killybegs 0-0 Four Masters 0-0
Naomh Columba 8-16 Kilcar 3-6

SRB Regional League U14 South
Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 3-10 Aodh Ruadh 4-5
Four Masters 0-0 Bundoran 0-0

SRB Regional League U14 West
Ardara 5-9 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 1-2

U14 Joe McGeady Cup South Inshowen
Buncrana 5-12 Naomh Pádraig Muff 2-7

U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League North Inishowen
Malin 2-11 Carndonagh 1-12

U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League South Inshowen
Buncrana 1-14 Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-9

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie