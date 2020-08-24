Full round-up of GAA results in Donegal over the last seven days

Contact
Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve
St Michael's 1-7 Milford 2-4
Termon 2-9 Cloughaneely 0-10
Divisional League DIV 1 Section B Reserve
Naomh Conaill 3-13 Killybegs 1-9
Naomh Columba 4-10 St Naul's 2-15
Kilcar 1-14 Dungloe 3-7
Divisional League Div 1 Section C Reserve
Glenfin 0-18 Convoy 0-4
Divisional League Division 2 Group B Reserve
Carndonagh 0-15 Malin 1-11
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football Championship
Kilcar 1-18 Glenfin 0-6
St Naul's 1-11 Termon 0-6
Naomh Conaill 1-17 Glenswilly 0-8
Bundoran 1-15 Ardara 0-3
St Eunan's 2-13 St Michael's 0-7
Milford 0-16 Four Masters 1-13
Killybegs 2-12 Dungloe 1-8
Gaoth Dobhair 1-15 Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-13
Intermediate A Championship
Naomh Columba 2-14 Burt 1-9
Buncrana 4-15 Naomh Colmcille 3-11
Malin 1-17 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 1-8
Red Hughs 4-11 Naomh Ultan 2-9
Aodh Ruadh 0-15 Fanad Gaels 0-8
Inishowen Board U12 Gerry O'Neill Cup
Malin 5-3 Naomh Pádraig Muff 2-10
Urris 4-11 Buncrana 2-9
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure JFC Group A
Naomh Pádraig Muff 6-5 Pettigo 1-5
Carndonagh 3-8 Urris 0-9
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure JFC Group B
Letterkenny Gaels 5-14 Na Rossa 0-9
NRB Minor League Division 1
St Eunan's 1-12 Convoy 0-5
Termon 3-15 Mulroy Gaels 0-6
NRB Minor League Division 3
St Michael's 7-18 Glenswilly 0-6
Letterkenny Gaels W/O Robert Emmets -
NRB U14 League Division 2
Fanad Gaels 2-7 Convoy 0-11
SRB Regional League Minor East
Naomh Columba 1-9 Kilcar 2-6
Naomh Ultan 3-10 Killybegs 2-11
SRB regional league minor South 2
St Naul's 1-11 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 1-11
SRB Regional League Minor West
Dungloe 2-13 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 0-15
Naomh Conaill 0-10 Ardara 0-7
SRB Regional League U14 East
Killybegs 0-0 Four Masters 0-0
Naomh Columba 8-16 Kilcar 3-6
SRB Regional League U14 South
Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 3-10 Aodh Ruadh 4-5
Four Masters 0-0 Bundoran 0-0
SRB Regional League U14 West
Ardara 5-9 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 1-2
U14 Joe McGeady Cup South Inshowen
Buncrana 5-12 Naomh Pádraig Muff 2-7
U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League North Inishowen
Malin 2-11 Carndonagh 1-12
U18 Neil McLaughlin Coach Hire League South Inshowen
Buncrana 1-14 Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-9
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.
