Malin halt progress of Naomh Muire as both sides qualify for Intermediate quarter-finals

In a surprise result Malin ran out winners in their contest with Intermediate high-fliers Naomh Muire on Saturday evening.

Malin 1-17

Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 1-8

One man who was vital for Malin was their full-back Keelan White, who looked rock solid at the back as he took full advantage of being an unmarked man due to Naomh Muire playing two men the inside.

White also doubled with his team mate Gary Farren whenever a serious threat was posed.

The victory in Connolly Park confirms that Malin and Naomh Columba will play in the quarter-finals against one another.

One Naomh Muire player, if he was not heavily marked, could have easily changed that for Malin would have been Joey Gillespie who got one second half point for the west Donegal men.

However Gillespie shone through his ability to run and always be available for the ball on the side-lines.

As Gillespie got involved in the play more Malin threw more men on him to curb his influence. However whenever Malin went on the attack Gillespie had no problem dropping back.

These sides were level for a final tie at five points just after the first water break. One man who helped Malin pull on was their half back Conor Farren who was a key player as he bombed forward getting himself a point in the process.

Then a run of two successive Josh Conlan scores - including a goal - built the foundation for victory.

Namoh Muire had dominated much of the opening half but will rue their wides in the 30-minutes.

They were 1-1 to 0-3 ahead on 10 minutes with Eoin Martin scoring both the scores. However the one man who was crucial to this was Declan Ward who was even trusted with the Naomh Muire kick outs despite being a goalkeeper in which he got a point in the second half.

Ward kicked the ball into the right positions at the right time to help the west Donegal men get good momentum.

The Naomh Muire midfielders and forwards also were well positioned to get onto the balls.

The Lower Roses men had the right man behind the sticks that also made a few good saves. Ward also dominated everything in the air.

Crucially Naomh Murie found three points in the rest of the first half- with Eoin Martin scoring three points.

However Malin also had their own danger man in attack with Brendan McLaughin (Fildara).

In first half injury time Brendan McLaughlin ensured a 1-11 to 1-5 half-time lead for Malin. As Malin dominated late on, Jack O’Donnell was dominant for Naomh Muire.



MALIN: Darragh McLaughlin, Gary Farren, Ciaran Doherty, Keelan White, Kieran McColgan, Damien Harkin, Conor Farren (0-1), Sean Ó Neil (0-1), Christopher McLaughlin (Fildara) (0-5,2f), Conor McColgan, Paul McLaughlin (Fildara) (0-1), Christopher Doherty, Josh Conlan (1-5,1f), Brendan McLaughlin (Fildara). Subs: Adam McGonagle, Matthew Mullarkey, Dan McDaid (p), Daniel Houghton



NAOMH MUIRE LOWER ROSSES: Declan Ward (0-1,f), Ultan Boyle, Brian Gillespie, Thomas O Donnell (0-1), Shane Boyle, Cian Boyle, Conor Cannon, Dainel Ward, Tuathí Lunny, Joey Gillespie (0-1), Padraig McCafferty, Jack O Donnell , Fintan Doherty, Dainel Devlin, Eoin Martin (1-5, 1f). Subs: Hugh Sweeny, Hugh Martin, Charlie Doherty, Daniel Sharkey (0-1), Laurence Coyle, Michael Greene, Patrick Rodgers,



REFEREE: Siobhan Coyle (Fanad Gaels)