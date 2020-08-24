MacCumhaill's give Gaoth Dobhair a run for their money in Magheragallon

Ulster club champions of 2018, Gaoth Dobhair will be hoping that Neil McGee will recover from an injury as he was forced to leave the field in their 1-15 to 0-13 over a well-organised Sean MacCumhaill’s side.

Gaoth Dobhair 1-15

Sean MacCumhaills 0-13

Cian Mulligan found the net for the wasteful winners who led by six points at the break.

The goal came from a high ball that broke for Mulligan who finished to the net.

Odhran MacNiallais and Mulligan were on target and were helped by Eamonn Collum and Ethan Harkin.

MacCumhaill’s played a tight defensive game throughout and had Oisin Gallen working hard as a defender as well, but he still managed to chip in with a few fine points.

They did come back well after falling behind on a score of 1-6 to 0-1 by the 26th minute.

But they rallied well towards the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half to make a real contest of it.

The result is that these two teams will meet again in the quarter-final at the same venue in a fortnight.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; James O’Baoill, Neil McGee, Odhran McFadden-Ferry; Niall Friel, Donal McBride, Neasan Mac Giolla Bhride; Daire O’Baoill, Odhran MacNiallais ((0-2,1f); Cian Mulligan (1-3), Ethan Harkin (0-2,1f), Naoise O’Baoill (0-2); Eamon McGee, Kevin Cassidy, Eamonn Collum. Subs: Christopher McFadden for Neil McGee (25),Gavin McBride (0-3,2f) for Eamonn Collum

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S: Eoin Gallen; Christopher Gallagher, Ronan McMenamin, Conor Griffin; Chad McSorley, Nathan Gavigan, Steven O’Reilly; Luke Gavigan, Padraic Patton (0-3); Rory Mulligan (0-1), James Keegan (0-3), Gary Wilson; Martn O’Reilly (0-1), Darren O’Leary, Oisin Gallen (0-5,1f). Subs: Aaron Kelly and Alex McGeehan for Darren O’Leary and Rory Mulligan (57)

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)