Seamus Coleman included as Stephen Kenny picks his first Ireland squad for upcoming games

Donegal's Seamus Coleman is included in the Ireland squad just announced by new manager Stephen Kenny for the upcoming games against Bulgaria and Finland.

Kenny has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games away to Bulgaria and home to Finland early next month.

Waterford-born Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby and Cork native Adam Idah, the Norwich City striker, both receive their first call-ups to the senior Ireland squad. Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy, Fulham’s Harry Arter, Southampton’s Shane Long and Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan all return to the squad for the games in Sofia and Dublin.

David McGoldrick, the Sheffield United striker and the 3 FAI Player of the Year for 2020, will join the squad for the Finland game, pending the assessment of a long-term foot injury.

The squad was announced at JACC headquarters in Dublin as the FAI unveiled a new six-year partnership with the New Era brand of headwear and leisurewear.

The Irish players will meet up on Sunday ahead of two day’s training at the National Training Centre in Abbotstown before flying to the Bulgarian capital on Tuesday afternoon. Both the UEFA Nations League games will be played behind closed doors.

Ireland squad v Bulgaria and Finland

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (unattached)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Fulham), Jeff Hendrick (unattached), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur – on loan at Millwall), Shane Long (Southampton).

Note: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) will join the squad for the Finland game.