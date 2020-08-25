Naomh Columba GAA club suspend all activities

Another Donegal GAA club has confirmed that it has suspended all activities due to a precautionary measure.

In a statement on their club Facebook page, Clg Naomh Columba posted: "As a precautionary measure all activities within Clg Naomh Columb, at all grades, has been temporary suspended until further notice".

The club's U-14 boys team were due to play Killybegs at home this evening (Tuesday).

Naomh Columba have also suspended the selling of club lottos and 10-week draw tickets until further notice.