Naomh Columba GAA club suspend all activities

Naomh Columba GAA club have suspended all club activities
Another Donegal GAA club has confirmed that it has suspended all activities due to a precautionary measure.
In a statement on their club Facebook page, Clg Naomh Columba posted: "As a precautionary measure all activities within Clg Naomh Columb, at all grades, has been temporary suspended until further notice".
The club's U-14 boys team were due to play Killybegs at home this evening (Tuesday).
Naomh Columba have also suspended the selling of club lottos and 10-week draw tickets until further notice.
