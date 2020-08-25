This week's GAA fixtures in Donegal

Contact
Watching on . . . . Supporters keep an eye on the St. Eunan's V St. Michael's championship meeting from outside the gates at O'Donnell Park last Sunday (PICTURE: GERALDINE DIVER)
There's a break from action this weekend in the Donegal Senior and Intermediate Championships with most clubs involved in Divisional League games this weekend.
There are games however, in the Junior Championship, while there are some important championship fixtures in hurling too.
Here's what's happening over the coming days:
Divisional League Div 1 Section A
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 4), Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 4), Glenswilly V Termon 15:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Mon, 31 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 4), Cloughaneely V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 6), Milford V Downings 00:00, Ref: Paul Quinn Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 6), Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: Leo Devenney Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Fri, 28 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 6), Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Divisional League Division 1 Section B
Sat, 29 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 3), St Naul's GAA Club V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Naomh Columba V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 6), Killybegs V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 6), Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 6), Naomh Columba V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Divisional League Div 1 Section C
Fri, 28 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 3), Bundoran V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sat, 29 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 3), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 3), Convoy V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Divisional League Div 1 Section C RESERVE
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 5), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 5), Convoy V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 5), St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: Pat Barrett Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Group C
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 3), Red Hughs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Fri, 28 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 5), Buncrana V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Fri, 28 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 5), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Burt 20:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Junior Hurling Final Quarter Finals
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Setanta, (Quarter final), Setanta V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Junior Hurling Quarter Finals), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure JFC Group A
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (round 5), Carndonagh V Pettigo 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 5), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Convoy 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure JFC Group B
Fri, 28 Aug, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 3), Na Rossa V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Moville, (round 5), Moville V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 5), Na Rossa V Robert Emmets 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
