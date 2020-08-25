This week's GAA fixtures in Donegal

There's a break from action this weekend in the Donegal Senior and Intermediate Championships with most clubs involved in Divisional League games this weekend.

There are games however, in the Junior Championship, while there are some important championship fixtures in hurling too.

Here's what's happening over the coming days:

Divisional League Div 1 Section A

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 4), Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 4), Glenswilly V Termon 15:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Mon, 31 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 4), Cloughaneely V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 6), Milford V Downings 00:00, Ref: Paul Quinn Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 6), Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: Leo Devenney Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Fri, 28 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 6), Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Division 1 Section B

Sat, 29 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 3), St Naul's GAA Club V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Naomh Columba V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC



Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 6), Killybegs V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 6), Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 6), Naomh Columba V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC



Divisional League Div 1 Section C

Fri, 28 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, (Round 3), Bundoran V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sat, 29 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 3), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 3), Convoy V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC



Divisional League Div 1 Section C RESERVE

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 5), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: Convoy, (Round 5), Convoy V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Tue, 25 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 5), St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: Pat Barrett Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Divisional League Division 2 Group C

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, (Round 3), Red Hughs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship

Fri, 28 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 5), Buncrana V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Fri, 28 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 5), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Burt 20:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 4), Burt V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Junior Hurling Final Quarter Finals

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Setanta, (Quarter final), Setanta V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Junior Hurling Quarter Finals), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure JFC Group A

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, (round 5), Carndonagh V Pettigo 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 5), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Convoy 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure JFC Group B

Fri, 28 Aug, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 3), Na Rossa V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Moville, (round 5), Moville V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC

Sun, 30 Aug, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 5), Na Rossa V Robert Emmets 15:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC