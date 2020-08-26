MAC'S VIEW: Streaming matches a great way to generate some revenue

The cream came to the top as expected in the final round of games in the senior championship with no big surprises.

I was in Ardara for the game against Bundoran and it was a poor contest. I was talking to some of the Ardara officials afterwards and they were despondent. They have dropped a long way and I would have to say Bundoran were not that impressive.

It was sad to see the likes of Brendan Boyle still out there trying to get them going. I can't understand how far they have gone off the pace.

But as I said, the cream has come to the top. MacCumhaill's gave a good account of themselves, running Gaoth Dobhair close in Magheragallon, but now they have to go back to the venue for the quarter-final.

I have talked in recent weeks about MacCumhaill's game against Bundoran in the league and I was impressed by them. With ourselves, Glenfin and St Michael's, we are in the second tier.

There was good news for St Naul's and Four Masters and it was nice to see a team coming up from Intermediate doing well. Four Masters have recovered some form and it is a good achievement for both to avoid the relegation battle.

Looking forward, we have to meet St Eunan's in the quarter-final and we had them in Bundoran in the opening fround. They were 10-2 up at half-time and they were without the likes of Darragh Mulgrew, Rory Carr and Niall O'Donnell only came on in second half.

They have 8-10 players on the bench that are capable of starting.

I was listening to the radio on the way home from Ardara and you have Naomh Conaill not playing four or five players today. That's where those teams are at.

Look at Kilcar, they had Eoin McHugh back and they have three sets of brothers who could make up the forward line and all of them are county players.

Bundoran have a physically strong side but I don't think we are playing as well as we were last year. But St Eunan's can only play 15 and we have to make them work for it. We have young lads in this year like Oisin Walsh, Matthew Duffy and Niall Carr; Cian McEniff has got stronger and is showing good form. And Ashley Mulhern is going well in goals. Indeed, the two goalkeepers in Ardara did themselves proud with both making some great stops.

Bundoran have had three wins in-a-row, albeit not against strong opposition, but it does help going on a run.

On the game in Ardara, it was sad to see such a fine ground and facilities and nobody there. They are one club that can run a fixture and it was nice to see Mary Kelly and her brother, James and I had tea with John McConnell.

As regards the quarter-final, I hear that the Co Board are going to stream the games, and there is a great opportunity to also generate some revenue. My suggestion would be that there is a charge of €3 for the quarter-finals and when you have a household of anything up to five people, it is a very small charge.

You could charge €5 for the semi-final and final and it would generate much-needed revenue for the county board. I'm told that there was up to 10,000 people watching the stream of the St Eunan's v St Michael's game on Sunday and that would include Donegal football supporters from all over the world. It is a great opportunity to showcase Donegal club football and give our overseas supporters a boost.

Finally this week, my sympathy to the family of Jim Curran of Ardboe, who died last week. Jim refereed the Ulster final of 1992, our All-Ireland winning year. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell