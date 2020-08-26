Covid-19 issues means that Donegal East Half Marathon has been cancelled

The Donegal East Half Marathon, scheduled for September 27, 2020, has been cancelled.

In a statement issued today by the organisers, Excel Sports, it was announced that due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the event cannot go ahead.

The statement read: “At Excel Sports we have remained optimistic and positive throughout the pandemic, hopeful that we could stage the event following and adhering to the guidelines and restrictions that were imposed early summer 2020 (500 outdoors).

“Unfortunately with changes to the guidelines last week, limiting outdoor events from 200 to 15, along with the current Covid 19 situation, and with our government moving the goalposts weekly, it is impossible to organise and stage an event in the coming months.

It added: “Everyone who is registered for the 2020 edition is automatically deferred to the 2021 edition. You don’t have to do anything to do this.”

However, a virtual option is being offered, where participants can complete the Half Marathon distance anytime during the month of September.

Those that take part in the virtual option will receive a finishers medal, a pair of premium running socks by Steigen (15 euro rrp), and a buff. These will be posted out at the end of September.

Those taking part will be included in a draw for some fabulous weekend breaks in Donegal, and will also receive a 20% discount code for the winter virtual challenge, beginning November - details of which coming in following weeks (stay tuned).

To avail of the virtual option people should email restwiseireland@gmail.com.