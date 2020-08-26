Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19 issues means that Donegal East Half Marathon has been cancelled

Covid-19 issues means that Donegal East Half Marathon has been cancelled

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Donegal East Half Marathon, scheduled for September 27, 2020, has been cancelled.

In a statement issued today by the organisers, Excel Sports, it was announced that due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the event cannot go ahead.

The statement read: “At Excel Sports we have remained optimistic and positive throughout the pandemic, hopeful that we could stage the event following and adhering to the guidelines and restrictions that were imposed early summer 2020 (500 outdoors).

“Unfortunately with changes to  the guidelines last week, limiting outdoor events from 200 to 15, along with the current Covid 19 situation, and with our government moving the goalposts weekly, it is impossible to organise and stage an event in the coming months.

It added: “Everyone who is registered for the 2020 edition is automatically deferred to the 2021 edition. You don’t have to do anything to do this.”

However, a virtual option is being offered, where participants can complete the Half Marathon distance anytime during the month of September.

Those that take part in the virtual option will receive a finishers medal, a pair of premium running socks by Steigen (15 euro rrp), and a buff. These will be posted out at the end of September.

Those taking part will be included in a draw for some fabulous weekend breaks in Donegal, and will also receive a 20% discount code for the winter virtual challenge, beginning November - details of which coming in following weeks (stay tuned).

To avail of the virtual option people should email restwiseireland@gmail.com.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie