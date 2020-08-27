'The door is always open for new players' - Declan Bonner

Declan Bonner has insisted the door remains open for new players to be called into his squad as the countdown to the return to inter-county action gathers pace.

The Donegal manager said players who catch the eye at club level in this shortened season will get a chance to link up with the senior squad for the new-look inter-county campaign which starts in mid-October.

Bonner said he has attended plenty of club championship matches over the past number of weeks, and has been impressed by the standard that’s been on display.

“I’ve always said that if a player is good enough, he will get a chance,” he said.

“It’s not just about having talent. As a manager, you’re looking for a player to have the whole package to play at inter-county level and if the attitude is right, they’ll get a chance.

“We had a squad in place for this season and we were preparing for our championship meeting with Tyrone in May before the sport came to an abrupt end last March.

“Time has moved on, and suddenly you have to contend with injuries and a loss of form among some players.

“That’s part and parcel of the game. Look at Conor Morrison (St Eunan’s), he would have been part of that group, but he has been very unfortunate to pick up a long-term injury playing for his club.”

Donegal will return to competitive action on the weekend of October 17/18 with a league game at home to Tyrone.

The following weekend they travel to play Kerry in the league before they face Tyrone in the championship on the weekend of Saturday, October 31/Sunday, November 1.

"The good news is, that it looks like there will be inter-county football this year, which is important on so many fronts," Bonner added.

"Obviously, the health of the general public is of the utmost importance at this time and we should all try and keep that in mind by following the guidelines that are set out.

"But at least with the inter-county season starting soon, it gives people something to look forward to in the coming months."