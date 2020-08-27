Three more clubs in Donegal suspend activities as precautionary measure

Contact
Three sports clubs in Donegal have suspended activities
Three more sports clubs in Donegal have suspended club activities as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
It comes as Naomh Columba GAA club lifted its suspension on club activities which was imposed at the beginning of the week.
Kilcar GAA club, Donegal Town FC and Cockhill Celtic FC have all suspended club activity.
On a post on social media, Kilcar GAA club stated: "As a precautionary measure all club activities at CLG Chill Chartha, including training and games are suspended until further notice."
Donegal Town FC has also temporarily suspended all club activity since Wednesday.
"This is due to an adult player following the Covid test protocol," a club statement read.
"We expect a result over the weekend and will inform all as soon as possible of that result. This suspension includes astro pitch use (rental)."
Last week, Donegal Town FC decided to cease all underage involvement in competitive football until September 13. The club said they made this decision principally with child safety in mind and with a view to assisting in the restarting of the school year.
Meanwhile Cockhill Celtic FC have also confirmed the suspension of club activities.
"We have been informed that someone within our area is being tested for Covid and they have close links with our club," a social media post read.
"As a safety precaution we are suspending all training and matches until further notice. We will update when the result is known."
