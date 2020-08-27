GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal's GAA clubs

These are busy times for GAA clubs all around Donegal. The ongoing threat of Covid-19 is the main concern for clubs and committees and some clubs in Donegal have already been forced to take precautionary measures, suspending club activities over Covid concerns.

On the pitch, there is plenty happening at underage and senior level.

Here's a round up from around Donegal:

CILL CHARTHA



Our seniors defeated Glenfin 1-18 to 0-06 in their final group match on Sunday. They now host St Michaels in the quarter final.

In the regional league they are away to Naomh Columba on Sunday.

The Reserves defeated Dungloe 1-14 to 3-07 in the Regional League last Tuesday.

Ladies

Well done to our U-14 girls who beat St Michaels in the Division Four league final last Wednesday evening in Dungloe. Our ladies were defeated away at Naomh Padraig, Muff in the Junior B Plate semi-final.

Underage

Our minors drew with Naomh Columba away in the league last Wednesday and our U-14s were defeated by Naomh Columba.

The U-12s beat Four Masters on Saturday. They host Killybegs on Saturday morning.

Drive in Bingo

Winners at this week’s drive in Bingo in Towney were: €165 Brid Campbell, €140 Declan Gallagher, €85 Ciara Gallagher, €80 Lily Gallagher, Margaret Doherty €70 Annie McGinley, Nora Kennedy, Catherine Johnston, Gracie O’Hara and Mary Tuberty.

Our next drive in bingo is on this Sunday at 6pm with the jackpot at €5,800 on 45 numbers, €10 per book. Gates open at 5pm and we advise people to arrive early and to follow the directions of the stewards and also to follow HSE guidelines.

Club Lotto

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 3, 19, 28 agus 30. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Ann Marie Jones, Straleel €30 Stephen Byrne, Churchtown €20 Rosemary Byrne, Creeveen agus Ciara Byrne, Straleel. Béidh €2,500 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.



LETTERKENNY GAELS

Na Rossa were the visitors to Páirc na nGael on Sunday past for the third group game of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Football Championship. Our senior footballers were the sharper side and gained two valuable points.

This was also the first time that the club were involved in ‘Live Streaming’ a game at the Glebe. With current restrictions on spectators at games it is expected that there will be more before the season ends. The final group game is away to Moville.

Sympathy

Sympathy is expressed to Aaron Stewart and his extended family on the recent death of Katie Haughey, Listillion.

NAOMH BRID

Lotto

There was no overall winner of the lotto jackpot. It now stands at €5,350. The next draw takes place on 31 August in the Clubhouse.

The €25 winners are Shane Walsh, Keith Walsh, Sean Quinn, Eilish Mc Grory.

Online winners Donal Martin and Michael P Gallagher.

Seniors

Our seniors were in championship action last Saturday against Cloughaneely The lads got off to a quick start and were 2 points up after 10 minutes. Just before half time they conceded a goal and went in at the break 6 down but battled backed in the 2nd half to bring it back to 2 points But that’s as close as it got and unfortunately lost by 4.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 2, 3, 12, 14. The 3 x €50 winners were John Morris, Tullaghan, Mark Cawley, Tullaghan and Liam Travers, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €5450.

Senior and Reserve

Well done to our Senior Squad who have qualified for the quarter finals of the Donegal Senior Championship.

A second half goal from full forward Gary Clancy sealed a comprehensive victory in Pearse Memorial Park, Ardara on a 1-15 to 0-03 scoreline.

The lads will now travel to O Donnell Park Letterkenny to play St Eunans the weekend after next.

The Reserves were scheduled to play St Marys Convoy away in the Regional league on Tuesday night. The Seniors are scheduled to play Glenfin in Bundoran also in the Regional league on Friday night.

Underage

U6 Training continues on Wednesdays.

The U8s made the short journey to Ballyshannon on Saturday morning last and enjoyed a wonderful morning of football.For many of the children involved it was their first experience of playing matches.

Thank you to all the parents for their cooperation under the current restrictions.Training continues on Thursday.

The U10s are training on Thursday at 6pm.

The U12s produced a good performance in Mountcharles before being defeated by the homeside.Training continues this week on Monday.

An understrength U14s team lost out to Naomh Brid in Ballintra last week.

Ladies

Our U12s were defeated narrowly by Aodh Ruadh in an excellent league match in Bundoran last week.

The girls have no fixture this week. They return to action the following week away to Four Masters.Training continues for all teams at the usual times.

Sympathy extended

Clg Realt na Mara would like to express their deepest sympathy to Angela McGonigle, Finner and the extended O Connell family on the sad passing of your dear sister Joan.

Ar dheis Dè go raibh a hanam.

St Nauls

Underage

U12 boys had a great game of football at home on Saturday against Bundoran. They are away to Four Masters this Saturday at 11am..

Minors drew with Ballyshannon last Wednesday. They are away to Four Masters on Friday 28 at 7pm.

LADIES

Well done to the U12 girls on their recent win against Naomh Brid on Saturday. They play their next game in Mountcharles against Four Masters this Saturday at 11.

Our Minor girls have made it to the Division 1 County Final after a strong win against Downings with a full time score of 3-18 to 2-9.

Final was due to be played against Ballyshannon on Wednesday in Ballintra.

Our Senior Ladies had another great win on Sunday in Mountcharles against Milford on a scoreline of 3-15 to 0-7. As a result, they have also qualified for the Division 1 County Final against St. Eunan's this Sunday. Best of luck to all the ladies and management

SENIOR MEN

Well done to our senior men on a gallant performance against Termon. We remain in senior championship for next season.

Our reserves had a disappointing outcome on Tuesday at home to N Columba but well done to everyone.

Our seniors now play Killybegs at home on Saturday evening.

SLOTTO

The numbers were 7, 2, 4, 1, 6, 3, 5.

€100 went to Chris Burke, Mullinbouys, Mountchrles.

St Michael's

Championship

In the Senior Championship on Sunday last St. Michael’s travelled to O’Donnell Park to take on St. Eunans in Round 4 of the Senior Championship.

Unfortunately their fine start to the season came to an end as they lost on a scoreline of St. Eunans 2-13 St. Michael’s 0-7. We will now meet Kilcar in Kilcar on the weekend of the 4th-6th of September.

Regional League

The Seniors are away to Gaoth Dobhair in Magharagallon on Sunday.

The Reserves were at home to Milford in the Regional League on Tuesday last and a last minute goal for the visitors ensured that the match ended in a draw on a scoreline of St, Michael’s 1-7 Milford 2-4.

Sympathy

CLG Naomh Micheál extends deepest sympathy to the family of the late Charlie Neely, Kilmacloo, Creeslough on his recent death. Sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle.

Aodh Ruadh

Football

Aodh Ruadh claimed a home quarter-final in the Intermediate championship with a polished performance in Pairc Uí Shiail on Saturday evening against Gaeil Fhanada.

We now have a home draw against Naomh Muire in the quarter-finals. Next up for the seniors is a return to regional league action when St Eunan's are the guests in Father Tierney Park this Saturday at 6.30pm.

The reserves are unlikely to meet as formidable an opposition this season as the MacCumhaill's team they lined out against last Tuesday as it finished MacCumhaill's 3-23 Aodh Ruadh 0-5. Some days you just run into a better team, and Tuesday was one of those days.

Aodh Ruadh and Saint Naul's had a nip and tuck tussle last Wednesday in Mountcharles with spoils shared on a 1-11 to 1-11 scoreline.

We extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Senan Rooney who was taken to hospital after sustaining a nasty knock after bravely going for the ball. Many thanks to the St Naul's officials who attended Senan prior to the ambulance's arrival.

The minors have a busy week ahead. First they faced Four Masters on Wednesday in Tir Chonaill Park at 7pm. Then on Friday they are home to Bundoran, with throw in at 7pm in Fr Tierney Park.

The under 14s came out on the wrong end of a 4-5 to 3-10 scoreline against Naomh Bríd / Pettigo last Tuesday.

The under 12s entertained their northern neighbours, Naomh Bríd on Saturday.

Our thanks to Chris Kelly who did a great job reffing in difficult wet conditions.

Last Saturday the under 8s hosted Realt na Mara for what proved to be a morning of great football and effort from both teams. Aodh Ruadh had 35 players togged, and all the boys got lots of game time with three pitches on the go simultaneously. Thanks to Barry Travers, Gavin Bourke and Glen Mathews for their reffing duties.

Ladies

Aodh Ruadh exited the championship on Sunday morning in Convoy. They lost out to the homesters after a nip and tuck game of football, with a late goal putting something of a deceptive gloss on the final score of 3-10 to 2-8 for the St Mary's girls.

The highlight of last week was the minors' victory over St Eunan's in O'Donnell Park to secure their place in the county final for the second year in a row.

The under 12s got their season off to a good start in Bundoran on Saturday afternoon.

Next up is the visit of Naomh Bríd / Pettigo to Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh this Saturday at 12pm.

Hurling

Our senior hurlers return to action this Sunday when they host Saint Eunan's for their Junior Hurling Championship quarter-final clash. Throw-in will be at 3pm.

There was a double header of hurling action in Father Tierney Park last Thursday. First up was the under 14 clash between Aodh Ruadh and Setanta. Our young and dedicated squad ran out comfortable winners in this game, 6-6 to 3-0 the final score. Next up was the meeting of the same two teams at minor level. This was a closer game and the lads from the Cross ran out winners on a 3-15 to 2-11 scoreline.

The under 16s begin their league campaign this Thursday with a home game against St Eunan's. Throw-in is 7pm. Our under 12s are also due to take on Four Masters in Donegal town this Thursday, throw-in at Tir Chonaill Park is at 7pm.

Golf Classic

The Daikin and Northern Refrigeration Services sponsored Aodh Ruadh Golf Classic is almost upon us. The action tees off in Bundoran Golf Club this Friday.

Places can still be booked through the golf club on 071-9841302.

Meeting

The monthly club executive meeting will take place this Thursday.

Fundraiser

Huge congratulations to Julie McMullin and Loretta Cullen on completing their Mizen Head to Malin Head run on Sunday evening. A truly remarkable achievement by any standards. The event sparked a wonderful outpouring of goodwill, not least as they jogged their way through Ballyshannon on Saturday afternoon when there was a big local support out to cheer the ladies on.

That goodwill has also been reflected in donations to the pair's Just GoFundMe page with a massive €30,000 having been raised for The Donegal Hospice, The Northwest Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society.

Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €3,600. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 9, 10, 12, 15 and 16. In the lucky dip €25 each went to Celine McGrath and Eugene Perry.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: BORD NA NÓG..

Killybegs

Congratulations

Well done to our Senior Men and Management on their win v Dungloe last Sunday in round 4 of the championship.

FT score Dungloe 1-08 Killybegs 2-12 . This win means they have secured their Senior Championship status for 2021 - well done lads!!

Also thank you to John Smith and Dungloe GAA who streamed the live video footage of the game, it was very much appreciated.

Congratulations

Well done to our Minor girls and management on winning the Div 1 Plate Final v Termon. A great way for the girls to finish the season. FT score-Killybegs 6-06 Termon 2-04.

Fixtures

Division 1 Regional League

Senior Men, Away v St Nauls, Saturday at 7:30pm.

Senior Ladies Junior A Championship Semi Final. More details to follow.

Minor Boys Regional League

Away v Naomh Columba, Friday at 7pm.

U 14 Boys Regional League Away v Kilcar, Saturday .

U12 Boys, home v Kilcar, Saturday at 11am.

U12 Girls, Away v Kilcar, Saturday

Due to the new Goverment Covid guidlines all adult games will be played behind closed door. In the case of underage 1 parent/ guardian may attend if they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child.

We would ask all club members to respect the new guidlines that are in place until further notice.

Kilotto

Kilotto numbers 6,17,22,29. No Winner. Next week Jackpot is €1,070. One match 3 winning €30, Stephaine McHugh.

Cloughaneely

Intermediate Championship

It was a strange championship game at home on Saturday evening as Cloughaneely faced off against Naomh Bríd without spectator support amid new Covid regulations prohibiting spectator attendance.

Cloughaneely came out the worthy winners of their fourth round encounter securing them a home game for their quarter final against Red Hughs. Final Score 1-14 to 1-9. They have a weekend off from championship and revert back to league this weekend.

The Seniors play Downings at home on Friday evening at 7:30pm while Reserves play Glenswilly at home at 1 pm on Sunday.

The Book of Donegal GAA Facts

We have some of Fr Séan’s books – Leabhar na dTorthaí- The Book of Donegal GAA Facts- for sale at the club. To order please call/text 086-1567503 or message us on the club Facebook page.

Club Lotto

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 1,9,10,14,15,20. Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir.

Comhghairdeas le Donna Gallagher, a bhaineann €100.

Tá €5,700 sa phota óir anois.



Four Masters

Club Lotto

There was no winner of the Lotto draw for Week 06 of 2020/2021 held on Monday, August 17 for a Jackpot of €600.

The winners of €50 Dom's Pier 1 Vouchers in the Lucky Dip were Nick Ruck, The Glebe and Rory Dunlevy, The Glebe.

The numbers drawn were 1, 8, 18 & 19.

Covid-19 Update

Under the revised government guidelines issued last week, all GAA matches in the county are now effectively being played behind closed doors.

This means that supporters cannot attend games until the current restrictions are relaxed. In that context, the Four Masters club requests supporters not to attend home or away games until further notice.

The club will endeavour to keep our supporters updated as much as possible via our social media channels and club notes.

Naomh Conaill

Lotto

There was no winner of last week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 10,11,18,30. Two prizes of €50 went to Daniel McGeehan, Boyoughter, Doochary and Stella Greene, Buncrubog, Glenties.

Next week’s lotto jackpot will be €6,000

Once again, thanks to the Highlands Hotel for the use of their ballroom to make the draw.

Club 200

We have just completed last year’s 12 draws and a big thank you to everybody who participated. Also congratulations if you were one of our 72 winners during the year.

We are now collecting names for the coming year. If you were in the draw last year simply contact your seller. The cost of entry will be the same this year as it was last year. €10 per month or €100 if you pay in one installment. (Option to pay €50 × 2 if you wish)

If you were not involved in the draw but would like to enter, just contact any club member.

We are hoping to have our first monthly draw in early September so get your entries in as soon as possible.

Championship

The seniors had another good victory away to Glenswilly last Sunday in the championship. They now play Glenfin in the quarter final at home.



Malin

Championship

Our senior men’s side qualified for the Intermediate Championship quarter final when defeating N. Mhuire in Connolly Park on Saturday on a scoreline of 1-17 to 1-8.

Up next is N. Columba in a fortnight’s time in a game, which will probably be held in Glencolmcille. A special word of thanks to Gerry and Bridie of Super Valu in Carndonagh who generously sponsored the live stream of the match, which was broadcast on our club facebook page.

Our adult ladies were determined not to let the their male counterparts have all the glory last weekend, when they produced a dazzling second half display to defeat Red Hughs in the Junior B championship semi final.

It look the young Malin side a while to find their footing in the game and trailed by 5 points at the interval, but they turned things around in the 2nd period and ran out winners by 5-9 to 1-14.

Our girls will now take on neighbours Urris in the County final, time and date to be confirmed. Win, lose or draw it is a fantastic achievement for the panel to reach a county final in their first year back in action after an absence of a few years.

League

In the regional league our men’s reserve side were narrowly beaten by Carndonagh in Foden on Friday evening. The home side taking the points in a 0-15 to 1-11 in a thrilling encounter.

Underage Football

Our minor boys side maintained their recent run of good form when overcoming Carndonagh in a rain swept Foden last week. The boys coming out on the right side of a 2-11 to 1-12 scoreline.

The ever improving Under 8 boys entertain Urris in Connolly Park on Saturday morning.

As of yet, no date has been finalised for the Girls Minor final, Dungloe will provide the opposition after defeating Letterkenny Gaels in last weeks semi final.

Lotto

There were no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €500. Sequence drawn was 4-3-2-5-6-7-1. Winner of the €50 consolation prize was Teresa Bagnall.

Next weeks lotto jackpot is €550 and as always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw.

Honk Your Horn Bingo

Honk Your Horn Bingo continues in Connolly Park on Sunday evening. The event is proving very successful with bingo lovers of all ages. The 12 page book cost just €10 with some great cash prizes on offer, so if you are a regular bingo player or someone who just would like to try something different for a change, make your way to Connolly Park and help support both your parish and local GAA club.

Proceedings get underway at 6pm with gates opening at 5.15. Also to be in with a chance of winning a free book, go to the Malin GAA facebook page, LIKE the page, SHARE the bingo post and TAG a friend.

Congratulations to Tina McElhinney who was the lucky winner of last week’s free book.

Condolences

CLG Malainn would like to offer our deepest condolences to Geraldine, the family and friends and the Moville GAA Club on the loss of John, Tómas & Amelia Mullan.

We would also like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Tricia Diver.

You are in all our thoughts and prayers at this time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

Urris

Ladies Football

Our Ladies are through to the Junior B final on Sunday where they will meet Malin in an all Inishowen final. Venue to be confirmed in next few days.

Good Luck to Danny, Susan and all the girls in the final.

On Sunday morning in the semi-final they beat Sean MacCumhaills by 4-8 to 1-4. A quality performance from start to finish with our ladies much too strong for the visitors to Straid. Urris Scores: Nicole Gordon (1-1), Amy McCarron (1-3), Ciara Duffy (2-0), Cathy Doherty (0-2), Laura Cregan (0-1), Alana Doherty (0-1).

Senior Men

A disappointing result for the senior men on Sunday evening in Round 4 of the Junior A Championship in Straid. Carndonagh were on top from the off and ran out comfortable winners by 3-8 to 0-9. The men have a free weekend before a tough away trip to Letterkenny Gaels in the quarter finals.

With the recent Government guidelines around spectators the club streamed the senior men's game on Sunday, a first for the club. This went well and thanks to the following for pulling it off, Eirlive, Damian Dowds and Sean Paul Doherty for the excellent commentary and to club men Colin Doherty, Michael Doherty, Liam Diver for setting up and all who helped out on match day.

Minor Girls

Our minor girls played in the Division 2 Plate final last week in Muff against Naomh Conaill. The girls had no luck on the night with victory going to the Glenties girls.

Underage

Our U-12 boys had a good win over Buncrana on Sunday evening in Straid.

A number of Underage matches v Moville were called off last weekend due to the road tragedy in Quigley'sPoint, the club extends deepest sympathy to Gerdaline Mullan and Movile GAA at this most difficult time.



Termon

Lotto

Numbers drawn were 6,8,14,21. Jackpot €9,400. No winner. Match 3 (4 x €20 each) Paddy McMenamin-online, James Raymond McDaid, Letterkenny, Pat McCafferty, Drumbrick, Martin Friel, Drumbrick.

Open draw winners(€10 each) Fionn, Faolan, Fia McGrenra, rentagh, Linda McGroarty c/o Millbridge shop.

Thanks

Thanks to all our members and volunteers for their assistance during these restrictive times. This came to the fore on Sunday when both the senior ladies and men’s games were streamed on Facebook for the dozens of people who cannot attend our games at the moment due to the “behind closed doors “ guidance.

Hopefully this will only be a short term arrangement, and we can welcome everyone back to the Burn road soon.

A huge thanks also to all our underage players who come out on a Saturday morning and during the week to assist with the academy teams.

Bingo

Our drive in bingo continues to be a great success, Friday nights at 7pm behind the Craobhin is the place to be. So eyes down this Friday night for a bit of fun, and you never know it could be you with a lucky line or house.

RSS Scheme

A position has become available on the RSS Scheme at CLG An Tearmainn. For further details, please contact Christopher on 0872920751.

Underage

The minor ladies traveled to Killybegs on Tuesday evening last, in the division 1 plate final. The girls worked well together, and had some great displays of skill but unfortunately, it was the home side who had the upper hand. Well done girls and management, thanks for all the commitment and support during your season.