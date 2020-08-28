Barrett named in Ireland squad, but no place for Toland

Donegal's Amber Barrett is included in the Republic of Ireland squad which has been named for the forthcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2021 Qualifier away to Germany.

For the FC Koln striker, it will be a home international from home.

The Ireland squad will meet in Germany on Monday, September 14 to begin preparations for the game in Essen on Friday, September 19

After the Germany game, Ireland will have two more group fixtures to complete with Ukraine away on October 23 and Germany at home on December 1.

There's no place for Manchester City midfielder Tyler Toland in the squad which was named this morning

Vera Pauw’s team are unbeaten thus far in the qualifying campaign, which recommences following a postponement of games on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Ireland lead Group I on 13 points after five games played but Germany are just a single point behind with a game in hand ahead of the first of two meetings between the teams.

Pauw, who recently renewed terms with the FAI, is excited to resume the qualifying campaign with a trip to Germany.

“It is great to be back preparing for international games again and to continue our goal of qualifying for the European Championships. We will travel to Germany knowing that we will face a difficult opponent, but that is part of competing at this level,” said Pauw.

“Germany are one of the best teams in world football and we’ve seen their club teams, particularly Wolfsburg, perform so well in the UEFA Women’s Champions League of late. So we know what to expect and we have to be ready to play our best game.

“With our players possibly coming from nine different countries, we remain mindful of the protocols in place to deal with COVID-19 and it’s important that we adhere to all medical advice around this game. This pandemic is not yet over and we must work together to fight it.”

For this squad, there are first call-ups for midfielders Alli Murphy and Ellen Molloy, while Isibeal Atkinson is rewarded for her excellent start to the Women’s National League season with Shelbourne.

The nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against the sixth-placed team) qualify directly for the final tournament, while the remaining six runners-up advance to the play-offs.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)