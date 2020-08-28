Old rivalries to be renewed as clubs get back to divisional league action

Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon and St. Eunan’s, and Naomh Columba and Kilcar will renew old rivalries this Saturday night when fixtures in the new Donegal GAA Divisional Leagues return this weekend.

With action in the Senior and Intermediate Championships taking a break, the majority of clubs will have league games over this coming weekend and the games in Ballyshannon and Glencolmcille are two of the stand-out matches.

Aodh Ruadh against St. Eunan’s, in Division One Section C, is a meeting of two sides who won both of their games in the Divisional League last month.

Aodh Ruadh opened the new season with a notable 5-point victory at home to neighbours Bundoran and then followed that up with a comfortable win away to St. Mary’s, Convoy.

They’re also into the last eight in the Intermediate Championship - their impressive showing in Portsalon last Saturday night helping them to a seven-point win over Gaeil Fhanada.

Kilcar captain Matthew McClean - his team are up against Naomh Columba this weekend



St. Eunan’s look a formidable outfit this season and prior to knuckling down to their Senior Championship campaign, they also played two games in the Divisional League, beating Convoy at home in their opening match, and then winning away to Glenfin.

With such a strong squad at their disposal, St Eunan’s are likely to be much-changed this Saturday night, but you can expect them to pack plenty of power and talent to come away with another league win.

The action in this section starts on Friday night with Bundoran hosting Glenfin at 7pm. Both teams are seeking their first points after each suffering defeats in their opening two games.

Section A

In Division One, Section A, St Michael’s opened their campaign with two victories (against Cloughaneely and Termon), but that run will be tested to the limit on Sunday when they travel to play Gaoth Dobhair.

Neighbours Glenswilly and Termon also meet on Sunday afternoon (3.30pm) and then on Monday evening at 7.30pm, Cloughaneely host Downings.

Section B

There are only two games fixed for this weekend in Division One, Section B with St. Naul’s hosting Killybegs on Saturday night (7.30pm), and Naomh Columba welcoming Kilcar on Sunday at 3pm.

Naomh Columba lost narrowly to Killybegs after opening their league programme with a draw at home to Ardara. But they face their most difficult test yet when they host a Kilcar side who have been recording some big wins in both league and championship.

This game will rekindle memories of some fantastic championship clashes over the years. And while it might be only 'divisional’ game, the result will mean a lot for players and supporters alike.

The only pity is that once again, due to government restrictions, there will be no spectators at this match, or any of the other games across the county on what’s another busy weekend of matches.

Divisional League Division 2

With a host of matches in the Junior Championship this weekend, there are only two games in Division 2, both in Group C.

Both matches are on Sunday afternoon at 3pm with Naomh Padraig, Lifford at home to Gaeil Fhánada, and Red Hughs hosting Naomh Muire.