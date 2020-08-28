DONEGAL LGFA: Busy weekend of action ahead as Glenfin and Moville seek place in final

Termon await the winners of Sunday’s second semi final in the Donegal Centra Stores Ladies Senior Championship on Sunday as Glenfin and Moville prepare to lock horns at Pairc Taobhoige in Glenfin.

A win for Glenfin would set up a repeat of last year’s county final which will go down as a classic - Termon eventually winning by two points at the end of an epic encounter.

But Glenfin won’t be taking anything for granted against a Moville side who have strength and experience within their ranks.

The game is part of another busy programme of fixtures on Sunday.

One of the big games of the day is the Intermediate final where St. Eunan’s play St Naul’s in MacCumhaill Park at 1pm.

There are two Junior A Championship semi-finals scheduled for Saturday morning while on Sunday, Urris and Malin meet in the Junior B Championship final in Carndonagh.

Meanwhile on Tuesday night, there was more action in the Minor Championship with Carndonagh and Ardara playing out a thrilling Division 3 final in Burt.

The game ended in a draw, and a replay will take place in the coming weeks.

In the Division 4 Plate Final, St. Mary's Convoy defeated Glenswilly.

The Minor competition draws to a conclusion on Saturday, September 12, with a host of finals taking place in the various divisions.

FIXTURES



Saturday 29th August

Throw in at 11am

Junior A Championship Semi-Finals

Na Dunaibh vs Robert Emmets

Killybegs vs Naomh Columba



Sunday 30th August

Throw in at 10.30 am (unless stated)



Senior Championship Semi-Final

Glenfin vs Moville



Intermediate Final

St Eunans vs St Nauls

In MacCumhaill Park at 1.00 pm



Intermediate Plate Semi-Final

Ardara vs Naomh Muire

Carndonagh - who draw with Ardara in the Division 3 Minor Final



Junior B Championship Final

Urris vs Malin

In Carndonagh at 11 am



Junior B Championship Plate Final

Burt vs Naomh Padraig Muff

In Burt at 10.30 am

Minor League Finals

Saturday, September 12

Throw in at 11 am

Venues - TBC



Division 1 Cup Final

Aodh Ruadh B/S v St Nauls



Division 2 Cup Final

Milford v Glenfin

Division 3 Cup Final

Ardara v Carndonagh (replay)



Division 4 Cup Final

Naomh Columba v Fanad Gaels



Division 5 Cup Final

Malin v Dungloe