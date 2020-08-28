DONEGAL LGFA: Busy weekend of action ahead as Glenfin and Moville seek place in final

Contact
Ardara ladies who drew with Carndonagh in the Division 3 Minor Final
Termon await the winners of Sunday’s second semi final in the Donegal Centra Stores Ladies Senior Championship on Sunday as Glenfin and Moville prepare to lock horns at Pairc Taobhoige in Glenfin.
A win for Glenfin would set up a repeat of last year’s county final which will go down as a classic - Termon eventually winning by two points at the end of an epic encounter.
But Glenfin won’t be taking anything for granted against a Moville side who have strength and experience within their ranks.
The game is part of another busy programme of fixtures on Sunday.
One of the big games of the day is the Intermediate final where St. Eunan’s play St Naul’s in MacCumhaill Park at 1pm.
There are two Junior A Championship semi-finals scheduled for Saturday morning while on Sunday, Urris and Malin meet in the Junior B Championship final in Carndonagh.
Meanwhile on Tuesday night, there was more action in the Minor Championship with Carndonagh and Ardara playing out a thrilling Division 3 final in Burt.
The game ended in a draw, and a replay will take place in the coming weeks.
In the Division 4 Plate Final, St. Mary's Convoy defeated Glenswilly.
The Minor competition draws to a conclusion on Saturday, September 12, with a host of finals taking place in the various divisions.
FIXTURES
Saturday 29th August
Throw in at 11am
Junior A Championship Semi-Finals
Na Dunaibh vs Robert Emmets
Killybegs vs Naomh Columba
Sunday 30th August
Throw in at 10.30 am (unless stated)
Senior Championship Semi-Final
Glenfin vs Moville
Intermediate Final
St Eunans vs St Nauls
In MacCumhaill Park at 1.00 pm
Intermediate Plate Semi-Final
Ardara vs Naomh Muire
Carndonagh - who draw with Ardara in the Division 3 Minor Final
Junior B Championship Final
Urris vs Malin
In Carndonagh at 11 am
Junior B Championship Plate Final
Burt vs Naomh Padraig Muff
In Burt at 10.30 am
Minor League Finals
Saturday, September 12
Throw in at 11 am
Venues - TBC
Division 1 Cup Final
Aodh Ruadh B/S v St Nauls
Division 2 Cup Final
Milford v Glenfin
Division 3 Cup Final
Ardara v Carndonagh (replay)
Division 4 Cup Final
Naomh Columba v Fanad Gaels
Division 5 Cup Final
Malin v Dungloe
