Termon v Milford senior championship relegation play-off postponed due to Covid-19 related issue

CLG An Tearmainn announced the good news yesterday that they were lifting the suspension on club activities. However, there are still some players self-isolating as a result of contact with a non-club member who tested positive. Following consultations with officials from Ulster Council and Croke Park, the Donegal CCC have been asked to re-fix any ties involving self-isolating players if this can be done without unduly disrupting the Michael Murphy Sports Championship schedule.

With this in mind the CCC have postponed the relegation semi-final between Termon and Milford. This game was scheduled for the Donegal GAA Centre on Friday evening. It is now postponed until the weekend of the 11th 12th, 13th of September. The other relegation semi-final scheduled for Friday evening – the Ard an Ratha v An Clochán Liath match – will go ahead as scheduled at the Donegal GAA Centre at 8.30 pm on Friday evening September 4th.

We are very grateful to clubs for their co-operation all year during this pandemic and hopefully we can get back to a some what normal year in 2021.