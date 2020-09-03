All Donegal GAA championship games to be streamed live this weekend

The quarter-finals of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal senior and intermediate championships take place this weekend without supporters which reflects the new normal at sports events as a result of Covid-19.

The four senior venues - Towney in Kilcar; Davy Brennan Park, Glenties; Magheragallon in Gaoth Dobhair and O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny - would normally host crowds of between 1,500 and 4,000.

There may well be a few onlookers from a distance at the weekend games, but nobody will be allowed through the gates.

Donegal Co Board have put in place a streaming service which will see all the games at senior and intermediate available live on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which is a mammoth task. There will be a €3 charge, which is very small, and all supporters, young and old, wherever they are in Ireland or the world, can see their favourite team.

Donegal Co PRO, John McEniff, has been at the centre of the huge task of organising the streaming of the games. It is not just a matter of arriving at a venue and there will be a cost involved for the Co Board.

"We hope to stream all the games in the various championships from now to the finals. In all there are 11 games this weekend and the cost of €3 is very reasonable," said Co PRO, John McEniff.

"We have four camera crews involved with technicians to make sure the graphics are of a high standard and a second IT person on standby. We will have six different teams of commentators and co-commentators at all games.

"From a PRO point of view the main thing is to get the games out there, given the Government decision to not allow spectators into our games. And it was important to make all games available. There are high costs involved and there will only be a revenue return for the Co Board if large numbers avail of the service," he said.

The PRO is producing three different Virtual Programmes for the weekend - one for the senior, intermediate and relegation play-offs - a huge task in itself, but a great addition for those availing of the streaming service.

The draws for the semi-finals in the senior and intermediate are set to take place after the final game on Sunday evening - St Eunan's v Bundoran - in O'Donnell Park and is timed for 8 pm.