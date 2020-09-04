MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Will supporters return when regulations are lifted?

This weekend will see the quarter-finals of the Donegal senior championship. As an incentive the top four teams in the league format get home advantage; a good idea, it meant that even though teams were qualified after round three they still had something to play for in the final round of games.

Playing on your home patch in front of a big crowd is a huge advantage. Players are familiar with the surroundings, they know the pitch inside out, the slight breeze that may shift the ball from one side to the other, or a soft part of the field that does not take the bounce but mostly, your family, friends and neighbours to support you.

But the decision by the government and health officials to stop such gatherings at sporting venues have robbed supporters of participating in their club. The supporters are not part of it any longer, it’s simply about the players and the management.

Many within the sporting community have vented their fury at not being allowed to watch games, they have gone on national radio and television explaining that the guidelines could be met because of the space around these huge pitches and stadiums. In fact they suggested that more supporters could be facilitated.

I read last weekend where GAA followers from the border counties were making the journey into the likes of Tyrone and Armagh to watch their club championship fixtures, yet were unable to go to their own local grounds.

This is the world we live in at the moment, restrictions are in every walk of life, It’s something we have to get used to? Does it really matter if someone gets to watch a football or hurling game and others can’t attend a funeral of a loved one?

We are being told on a day to day basis that this is for the greater good, this will all work out long term. But to be fair to county boards and clubs, live streaming Is the new norm. You can watch the game from the comfort of your own home, that’s if you have good broadband. In Donegal both Ocean and Highland radio have always covered as many matches as possible, giving analysis and commentary but for a younger generation they like to see it first-hand.

And while senior championship games are given the coverage what about under-age games. Mothers, fathers, grandparents and other family members not being able to go and watch their sons or daughters play; the experience of seeing your family as a kid after playing a game and knowing they were there just to watch you is no longer possible.

There is the argument that for many players it’s a blessing that no one is allowed into see the game; the roaring and shouting, much of which may not be complimentary, can put many players off their game. Indeed it may drive them away from the game altogether. So this time could be seen as a blessing.

But any game without supporters does not appeal to me in any way, the lack of atmosphere, the silence at times is eerie; listening to one or two people shouting instructions to the players or to the referee is not the experience that you want. The idea of county finals at all ages being played behind closed doors creates a dismal picture.

But it is what it is and everyone concerned has to get on with it; because the competitions have been started they now have to be played out. The worst thing that could happen now is for the games not to go ahead regardless of supporters being there or not. It has also huge repercussions for the finances of clubs and county boards all around the country. The lack of income could have dire effects on sporting clubs or county boards to continue with some sort of normality into the future. The idea of pumping hundreds of thousands of euro into county teams will seem impossible at this stage.

Finances aside, if people get out of the habit of not traveling or attending games, what affect will that have on the games in the future? Of course there is a hard core that support their chosen sport but new generations who have to live through Covid-19 and the restrictions that come with it may decide that the hassle may not be worth it. After all we can watch it on our phone.

It would be easy to get extremely negative and pessimistic about how things are at the moment, much of what we have become used to as the norm, we can no longer enjoy. The past has always given us hardships and problems to get over.

I’ll leave you with the words of Haruki Murakami, the Japanese novelist: “And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storms all about.”