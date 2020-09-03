THE SPORTING DIARY: Let there be enough light to finish the games

The real championship begins this weekend with the knock-out quarter-finals. There are no back doors or second chances from now on. The Donegal Competitions Control Committee have gone to great lengths to spread the fixtures out, even though no spectators are allowed into the games.

Presumably this is to allow camera crews to make the journey between venues as all the games are being streamed live. I just wonder if they have spread the games a little too wide. There are two games set for 6.30 throw-ins, one on Saturday in Towney and one in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Sunday.

What happens if one of those games goes to extra-time and penalties? If you add in a lengthy injury, then there would be no light to complete the games. Maybe sense will prevail and they will be given a 6 pm start to avoid an embarrassing outcome of having to come back midweek.

The other anomaly is the timing of the first of the Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship quarter-finals between Aodh Ruadh and Naomh Muire which is timed for 12 noon on Saturday.

Having to travel to Fr Tierney Park for this knock-out game is firstly a huge disadvantage for Naomh Muire, but having to do so on a Saturday morning so early just adds to that disadvantage. It is probably an hour and a half journey which will mean a very early start for the Lower Rosses boys as teams like to arrive at least an hour before throw-in to do warm-up, etc.

I'm not sure why the early start but it must be something to do with streaming. If I were a Naomh Muire player, manager or official I would not be best pleased.

Otherwise, the work being done by the Donegal GAA officials regarding streaming the games has to be commended. And praise especially has to be heaped on Donegal PRO, John McEniff, who is putting together a Virtual Match Programme to cover all the games.

You will be able to check the team lists online while watching the games. Brendan 'Bradas' O'Donnell is also at the centre of the coverage and this will ensure that the quality of the coverage is top class. I presume that there will be other cameramen and different commentators involved because of the amount of games involved. There will be coverage of all 11 games in the senior and intermediate (eight quarter-finals and three relegation play-offs). The Milford-Termon play-off has been put back a week because of a Covid-19 issue.

Hopefully, there will be no other hiccups with Covid-19 before the weekend, but there are no guarantees.

BIG FOUR

All the talk before this weekend's quarter-final is about the Big Four advancing to the semi-finals - Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar and St Eunan's.

It is difficult to see any upset in either of the four games. What will be of interest to neutral supporters will be the performances of county players and if any new players are putting their hand forward for inclusion in Declan Bonner's squad to begin training on September 14.

The spotlight will be placed on any young talent and also on players that are carrying injuries. It will be interesting to see if Jason McGee will get back on the field. He has been held back by Cloughaneely so far; players like Conor Doherty of Kilcar; Cian McEniff of Bundoran; Nathan Byrne of Naomh Conaill and any number of the younger players of St Eunan's (Peter McEniff, Shane O'Donnell, the McGettigans, Aaron Deeney) could come under scrutiny.

Could Aaron Doherty return to the county squad? These are the questions that will be asked and with the games all streamed live, there will be a great opportunity for the supporters with their county hat on to see all the games.