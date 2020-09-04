Bundoran's young starlet Cian McEniff looking forward to a big championship weekend in Donegal

Bundoran’s impressive sharpshooter Cian McEniff is enjoying a very productive championship season so far and has been well up there in the scoring stakes.

But the talented and modest youngster is not able to say how much he has scored, instead preferring to heap praise on his fellow full-forwards Jamie Brennan and Gary Clancy.

“To be fair they are two fine players and command a lot of attention which makes things that bit easier for me”.

Cian has another reason to be cheerful as this is his first championship in three years missing out in 2018 and after the first game against Termon last year.

“Yes, it is good to get a clear run and we are glad to be in the final eight, but we have a tough one against St Eunan’s.

“We were disappointed with how we played against Eunan’s in Bundoran but we were lucky with the rest of the draw as we had three teams who were near the bottom”.

And with the Big Four kept apart, it looks like they will be hot favourites to reach the semi-finals as Cian admits in his thoughts on the quarterfinals and the relegation play-offs.

Naomh Conaill V Glenfin

“It is hard to write off Glenties and they are county champions for a reason.

“There is just a serious professionalism about Glenties, and that was seen last year after they had lost the two previous finals and were written off completely.

“And even after drawing the first two games in the county final, everyone was tipping Gaoth Dobhair in the third game and Naomh Conaill were deserving winners and were unlucky not to go on and win Ulster as well.

“I think the intensity caught up with them by the time they got to the Kilcoo game as they had not got a proper break.

“Nobody has done back to back in Donegal for a long time, since Eunan’s did three-in-a-row.

“Naomh Conaill are most people’s favourites for the championship, although Glenfin, apart from the Kilcar game, have been one of the surprises of the championship.

“They have a good young team with McGlynn making a welcome return for them and Frank McGlynn is a great leader and motivator.

“Glenties have a serious bench and a serious ability to hold on to players.

“In other clubs you would see them having great underage teams and they might only hold on to one or two players.

“But Naomh Conaill are able to hold on to them and should win this one”.

Gaoth Dobhair V Sean MacCumhaill’s

“Gaoth Dobhair have had a choppy enough campaign and the same was said of them last year as well.

“But they can really turn it on and there are not too many club teams in the country who could live with them at their best never mind Donegal.

“When it comes to the knock-out stages they will up it a few notches and I don’t think they have played with quite a full team just yet.

“MacCumhaill’s have had quite a similar trajectory to us, they are on the up with Luke Gavigan and Oisin Gallen, two very good young players.

“They are very important and Oisin is fighting for a starting place on the Donegal senior side and he is just 20 years old.

“He has serious ability and has bulked up as well and he was very impressive against us when we played them in the League.

“If they are to beat Gaoth Dobhair they will need a big game from Oisin.

“MacCumhaill's are very good defensively and are very good at getting the hands on when you are inside their 45 and that was something that was lacking in their game up to now.

“They will be no pushover and gave Gaoth Dobhair a good game in Magheragallon and they will be going up there with nothing to fear.

“That game will be of benefit to them.

“But you would have to put your money on Gaoth Dobhair”.

Kilcar V St Michael’s

“Much will depend on the availability of the injured Colm McFadden and Michael Langan as they face a tough task in Towney.

“No club team can afford to miss either player and especially Michael Langan around the middle of the field and he is a serious player.

“He will probably be one of Donegal’s main men over the next few years, the way he is looking, and he has bulked up as well.

“We know from playing Kilcar over the past few years that they are very difficult to stop once they get a bit of momentum on you.

“They have so many scoring threats and apart from their potent forwards they also have Ryan McHugh, Mark McHugh and Ciaran McGinley coming from deep as extra threats.

“They have just so many boys that need to be stopped.

“Their perceived weakness is at full-back and I see Brian O’Donnell has been playing there this year.

“He might not be that tall, but he is very good in the air and if they can mould him into a regular full-back it might eliminate that supposed weakness.

“But St Michael’s will have to go at them, and they can’t afford to allow Kilcar to come on to them as you are not going to be able to keep them out for 60 minutes."

St Eunan’s V Bundoran

“We were very disappointed with our showing against St Eunan’s in the first game in Bundoran.

“We were playing into the breeze in the first half but going nine points behind to a team as defensively good as Eunan’s was always going to be very hard to claw back.

“We sat off them too much from early on and we were missing Gary Clancy and he is a huge player for us and for some of our lads it was their first game.

“Hopefully we will have learned from that match and they kicked a lot of very good points in the first half.

“They also have Padraig McGettigan up front which gives them an extra advantage and he is very good at getting a mark.

“You talk about Glenties but I don’t think there is a club in the county with better strength in depth as Eunan’s as they have had so many good underage teams over the past few years.

“They have that winning mentality and Conor Morrison is a big loss to them, but they can replace him.

“Aaron Deeney, Conor Parke and Caolan Ward are all very versatile players and my cousin Peter McEniff is going very well too and he has a great attitude and he was captain of the Freshers in DCU this year and it shows what a good attitude he has”.

Relegation Play-Offs

Milford V Termon

“These are two teams we have come up against.

“Nobody has had a tougher draw than Termon and they really only had that one game where they would have fancied themselves to win it against St Naul’s and that did not happen.

“They were missing Enda McCormick and he is a huge player for them and Daire McDaid can also get the scores.

“It is hard to know with Termon as they have a lot of young lads from that good minor team and Milford have a bit more experience so I would probably tip Milford.

“The Barretts and Cathal McGettigan are big players and he will need to be in action for them.

“It will be close, but I tip Milford.



Dungloe V Ardara

“It is very hard to call as both sides are evenly matched.

“I think everyone was surprised at how much Killybegs beat them (Dungloe) by in the last game in Dungloe as they are usually very hard to beat up there.

“That would have stung them, but I don’t think Ardara did themselves justice against us as they missed a few good goal chances early in the second half and they went out of it.

“It is very difficult to call and Dungloe are without the Greenes and they have Daniel Ward at full-forward who is useful, but they are also missing Adam Neely.

“Ardara are a proud club and will not want to slip any further, but Dungloe have that doggedness to just pull through."