No surprises expected in Donegal senior and intermediate championships - Val Murray

The business end of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure senior and intermediate championships get underway this weekend with eight quarter-final ties.

While spectators will be absent all games will be streamed live on the Donegal GAA Facebook page, which should attract interest, not just in Donegal, but supporters throughout the county and all over the world.

This week we got the view of a man who has lifted the Dr Maguire and is still heavily involved as a referee, Val Murray, and he is looking forward to the games in both the senior and intermediate championships.

As regards the senior championship, is there any chance of an upset in the four games?

"I can't see it. The top four are playing great football. Bundoran might give St Eunan's a run for a while. Bundoran have a good full-forward line with Jamie Brennan, Cian McEniff and Gary Clancy. If the ball can be got in to them, they could do damage.

"Then you have Shane McGowan and Paul Brennan around the middle of the field.

"You would expect St Eunan's to win, however, Bundoran gave a good account of themselves last year against Gaoth Dobhair. If they can hang in there, they might have a chance. They are probably the best team after the top four at the moment," says Murray.

As for the other games in the senior championship Murray feels that the home teams will have too much. St Michael's go to Towney; Glenfin make the short journey to Glenties to face Naomh Conaill while MacCumhaill's go to Gaoth Dobhair.

"You would expect the top four to win and then it will be anyone's title with plenty of interest in the semi-final draw.

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

The Aodh Ruadh clubman who managed the Donegal Masters to All-Ireland success last year, feels that there will be much closer contests in the intermediate championship quarter-finals.

His home club host Naomh Muire in the first game, which has a 12 noon throw-in on Sunday.

"I would expect Aodh Ruadh to win this. But there is a caveat. They have started games very well but can't seem to put a team away. They did it against Burt and Naomh Brid and then Cloughaneely caught them. Closing out games is a big worry, but they should have enough to advance to the semi-final."

Naomh Columba host Malin on Sunday evening and Murray has been impressed by the Glen men.

"Naomh Columba are going very well this year. Aaron Doherty is playing well and Ryan Gillespie is a threat up front. Then they have the veteran Michael Maguire at centre-back.

"Malin have gone back since their senior days and while they played well in their final game, Glencolmcille is a tough place to go to win a game. I feel Naomh Columba will shade it."

Buncrana qualifed in top position in the league table and have Gaeil Fhánada at home at The Scarvey on Sunday.

"The confidence is very high in Buncrana. After winning the junior championship last year, they started well in the regional games and that has continued in the championship.

"Fanad have had a tough draw with most of their games against the big sides and they have run Cloughaneely and Naomh Columba close, but I have to give the verdict to Buncrana."

The final quarter-final sees Cloughaneely host Red Hugh's at the PCC grounds on Saturday evening.

"I refereed Red Hugh's against Naomh Ultan in the final league game and I was impressed by their organisation. Gerry Melaugh was very steady; they have county player Stephen McMenamin and up front Calvin Bradley and Denim Rowan, who is a very strong player.

"Cloughaneely were disappointed last year at not winning it and are looking good again. They are probably favourites to win the title outright at this stage. But that might depend on getting Jason McGee back on the field. They have most of last year's team with Paul Sweeney in fine goal scoring form.

"I expect Red Hugh's to put it up to them but I cannot see anything other than a Cloughaneely win," said Murray.