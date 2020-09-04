Dice loaded in favour of home teams in Intermediate Championship - McGarvey

Just like the senior club championship, the Donegal Intermediate Championship has also developed into a top four as it heads into this weekend’s quarter finals.

Buncrana, Naomh Columba, Cloughaneely and Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon occupied the top four positions - n that order- at the end of the league stages of the championship.

Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses, Red Hugh’s, Malin and Gaeil Fhanada make up the next four positions and complete the quarter-finals lineup.

The top four all have home advantage for the quarter-finals, something former Naomh Muire player and RTE Radio Na Gaeltachta reporter Owenie McGarvey sees as the dice being loaded in favour of the big four.

“Home advantage is a huge thing and is one fault I see with the system, especially at the quarter-final stage,” said the Naomh Muire clubman and three time Intermediate championship winner with the club from 1994, 1998 and 2013.

“The CCC have done a great job and the championship has run well and I understand with the Covid-19 they were trying to generate income for clubs.

“But I feel if we are to continue with the format into the future that is something that needs changing. The quarter-finals need to be at neutral venues.

“If you look at this weekend’s four games - Aodh Ruadh versus Naomh Muire, Buncrana versus Gaeil Fhánada, Cloughaneely versus Red Hughs and Naomh Columba versus Malin - the top four are all at home.

“The top four, I agree are ahead of the rest and are rightly favourites. But if Aodh Ruadh had to face Naomh Muire in Tir Chonaill Park or Davy Brennan Memorial Park, Glenties and if Naomh Columba and Malin were to meet in Ballybofey, Convoy or Letterkenny, it would be a different kettle of fish altogether.

“But for this year that is the way the cards have dropped though we (Naomh Muire) are disappointed we did not make the top four and obviously have a home game.

“We won three of our four games and went into the last round of games in the top four but lost away to Malin and ended up in fifth place and pipped on score difference by Aodh Ruadh.

“The difference is we are heading to Fr Tierney Park on Saturday morning for a 12 noon game with Aodh Ruadh,

“Our lads have done very well for what is a very young team. I was looking at the starting team the last day and Brian Gillespie and Paddy McCafferty are the only survivors from the 2013 winning team.

“That was a very young team too with the exception of myself who has retired, a big number of them have emigrated or are in other parts of the country.

“They are coming up against a very experienced Aodh Ruadh team that have been knocking on the door of the championship in the last few years. I’m surprised they have not won it at this stage.

“I saw Aodh Ruadh against Cloughaneely, the only game they lost, and I thought they were a good side. They were two points up in that game in Fr Tierney Park and then lost Sean Taylor and David Dolan to injury and ended up losing a cracking game by two points.

“Nathan Boyle, Diarmuid McInerney and Shane McGrath were the players that caught my eye that day.”

Cloughaneely, last year's beaten finalists and Red Hugh’s is the second of the Saturday games. It is on Saturday evening at the PCC grounds in Falcarragh.

“Cloughaneely are going well. I’ve watched them a couple of times and they have made it to the last eight without Jason McGee.

“Jason has warmed up for the last few games on the sideline but hasn’t been introduced. He is a quality sub to have. They are going to have to play him sooner or later because they are not going to win the championship without him.

“Paul Sweeney has been scoring goals for them and John Fitzgerald is going well too. They are favourites but Red Hugh’s will put it up to them.

“It is another of those games where home advantage is going to be a big factor. Red Hugh’s have Stephen McMenamin, he is a big player for them. They put Naomh Muire to the pin of their collar at the Banks.”

The remaining two games are on Sunday, Buncrana and Gaeil Fhánada, in the afternoon and Naomh Columba and Malin, has an evening throw-in.

“Buncrana are the form team and topped the table at the end of the group stages. Darach ‘Jigger’ O’Connor is playing well and along with big John Campbell is the big scoring threat up front. They have Caolan McGonagle in the middle of the field. Gaeil Fhánada are a young side. Mark McAteer and Michael Sweeney are the main scoring threat for Gaeil Fhánada, but Seamie Nanny Friel is a huge loss.

“Like Buncrana, Naomh Columba have been in flying form. Aaron Doherty has been pulling the strings for them up front. But Ryan Gillespie is also playing very well at full-forward and they have a good balance to the team. They are definitely one of the favourites for the championship.

“They are favourites this weekend. It is a long journey for Malin but if they arrive in Pairc Na Gaeil with a full hand and in the right frame of mind they could make it an uncomfortable evening for the locals.”

There are two relegation semi-finals down for decision also at the weekend in the Intermediate Championship.

In an all-south of the county clash Naomh Brid face Naomh Ultan in Tir Chonaill Park and Burt and Naomh Colmcille go head to head in Buncrana.

“I fancy Naomh Brid to beat Naomh Ultan. The Gallaghers, Calum and Ross and the Brogans, Darragh and Ryan, are all playing well and should give them the edge. Alan Lyons is a huge loss for Naomh Ultan. If he was fit to play I would give them a chance.

Shane Monaghan and Willie Gillespie have played well for Naomh Colmcille. Burt are very much in transition and a very young side and I expect Naomh Colmcille to get the result.



The Verdicts

Wins for Aodh Ruadh, Cloughaneely, Buncrana and Naomh Columba



Relegation semi-finals

Wins for Naomh Colmcille and Naomh Brid