Donegal captain Michael Murphy takes to television screens to promote Dublin house draw

Donegal senior football team captain, Michael Murphy, is lending his support to the Win Your House In Dublin Draw.

The proceeds of the draw, which is being organised by Donegal GAA and Club Donegal, will go to carrying out the final phase of work at the €6.5 million Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

Speaking to Muireann O’Connell and Martin King on Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock Show on Thursday, the All-Ireland winning captain said the facility would be used by county teams in a number of weeks when they return to training.

“The centre has five pitches, gym facilities, six dressing rooms and all the state-of-the-art equipment for our underage development squads and for our hurling teams, ladies teams, clubs and schools. It’s well overdue here,” he commented.

“A fantastic job has been done on the pitches from what I can see so far,” he added.

“There is going to be one lucky winner of a house and there are also other fantastic prizes on offer including a car, a week’s holiday in the sun when we can get back out there again and plenty of cash prizes, too.”

Draw co-ordinator, Joanne Dawson, said ticket sales are going well.

“We’re really happy with how things have progressed since we restarted the selling of tickets back in July. There has been a great response from the clubs which is also great to see. We are three months out from the draw and we are confident that we will have all of the 15,000 tickets sold when the draw takes place on Friday, December 4th. It’s going to take a big push,” she added.

"The draw committee are working extremely hard and our aim is to get the message out about the draw to as many people and places as possible over the next three months."

Tickets for the monster draw, which has a first prize of a luxury four-bed semi-detached house in Dublin worth €400,000, are priced at €100 and are available from all clubs in Donegal. They can also be purchased online on the following link

www.winyourhouseindublin.com

Meanwhile, the house draw committee have announced a special ‘lucky seven’ bonus draw to promote their fundraiser.

Seven lucky winners will win seven free tickets if they purchase a ticket before Monday, September 7th.

Click on the link below to watch Michael Murphy’s interview on The Six O’Clock Show

https://www.facebook.com/ 117381756329740/posts/ 365727411495172/