BRIAN MCENIFF: Sad that we have no supporters but glad we have streaming of the games

It is a sad thing that we can't get into the games as we reach the quarter-finals of the senior and intermediate championships but what can we do. Thankfully, all the games are being streamed live this weekend and hopefully people will buy into that.

There is a small charge of €3 which can bring in much needed revenue for the Donegal Co Board. Our county PRO, John McEniff, is also doing great work in producing a virtual programme. He is very good at that sort of thing and anything he does, he does it well and everything is straight down the middle.

It will be a big weekend for him with two sons - Michael and Cian - playing for Bundoran on Sunday evening and their cousin, Peter, will be on the St Eunan's team. Hopefully, there will be social distancing in place in O'Donnell Park.

I'm looking forward to seeing the games and it is good that they are going ahead.

Looking at them overall, it looks as if the big four, as I've said before, will come out on top. It has helped them the way things were structured with the minnows kept apart. Ourselves, and St Michael's won three games and MacCumhaill's were decent

St Eunan's v Bundoran

We played them in Bundoran in the first game and we made a very bad start to that game. We got caught twice in the warm-up with two very heavy showers and subsequently never got up to the tone of the game. In saying that St Eunan's hit some great points in the opening half.

We have always been fit to play well against St Eunan's but it is some time since we beat them. Our boys lost their opening two league matches and then lost to St Eunan's but we pulled ourselves together.

We still have a body of men who can compete at a high level but we need all guns blazing on Sunday. They have such a good bench as well. Bundoran will have no fear of them but St Eunan's have to be favourites to win.

Naomh Conaill v Glenfin

This is a local derby of a kind. I saw Glenfin the other night in Bundoran but like ourselves, they hadn't their strongest team. But it is hard to see past Naomh Conaill.

Glenfin will give it their best. They ran them close last year but over the 60 odd mnutes it is hard to see Glenties letting it slip. They have prepared well and have a great squad of players.

Gaoth Dobhair v MacCumhaill's

MacCumhaill's are a physically strong side and they will have no fear of going back to Magheragallon for a second time. There is something about the MacCumhaill's men this year.

Magheragallon is worth four or five points to Gaoth Dobhair and they have a full squad with the exception of Kieran Gillespie. They got to an All-Ireland club semi-final just over 18 months.

Still I like the way MacCumhaill's go about their business. Gaoth Dobhair will probably win but if there is to be a surprise, I would feel that this might be the one.

Kilcar v St Michael's

Big Michael Langan is a huge loss to St Michael's; he is not just a good club player but a good county and college player too. He will be a savage loss. Then Colm Anthony McFadden had to come off the last day against St Eunan's. If he is hurt, then I can't see them getting any return in Towney.

Kilcar are a better side than last year, a stronger side, and they will have a strong claim on the championship. While not writing St Michael's off, it is hard to see them winning.

Intermediate Championship

The four quarter-finals in the intermediate championship are also taking place. I tipped Ballyshannon at the start and I still think they can do it. They have a good set of players. Naomh Muire are not quite as strong as they were in the past and I see Aodh Ruadh winning that one.

Cloughaneely will have too much for Red Hugh's, who are just getting their feet under the table at this level.

Buncrana have done well, winning all their games, but in the weaker half of the draw. Fanad Gaels are a good side and this could be closer than you think. Indeed, I would not be shocked if Fanad spring a surprise.

In the final game I fancy Naomh Columba, especially at home in Glen. Malin a side, no more than ourselves, that have to get used to putting up a lot of miles to go and play.

Overall, it should be a very good weekend and we will be looking forward to the semi-finals in both competitions the following week.

It is great that clubs are getting a good run at it and the county players should be in good shape when they return to training in just over a week.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell