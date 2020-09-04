Ardara retain their senior championship status after close encounter with Dungloe

Ardara will play senior championship football again next season after their relegation semi-final play-off win over Dunglo, in the Donegal GAA Training Centre in Convoy.



Ardara ……… 1-11

Dungloe …… 0-12



The winners laid the foundation for the win in the first half with Kevin Whyte’s seventh minute goal proving to be the decisive score.

The goal opened up a five point lead and while Dungloe did manage to cut that lead to two points by half-time and reduced it to one at one stage in the second half the men from the Rosses were always chasing the game.

Ardara led by three points at the first water break - 1-3 to 0-3 - after Whyte polished off a sweeping move to slide home the goal seven minutes into the game

Tomas Boyle and Daniel Ward traded early points before Ardara took control and were rewarded with the goal and two points to no score. Ardara’s pacey forwards were causing all sorts of problems for the Dungloe defence.

Dungloe were guilty of a number of wides before Ryan Connors from play and Noel McBride from a close in free responded for Dungloe.

The boys from Pearse Park extended the lead out to five points at one stage in the middle of the second quarter thanks to two converted frees from Stefan Boyle.

But Dungloe kicked the opening score of the second quarter with a Daniel Ward strike tipped over by Ciaran Gildea and finished the half with a late Noel McBride brace to make it 1-5 to 0-2 at the break.

Dungloe through Barry Curran and Ryan Connors either side of a Johnny McHugh point - the score of the game - twice cut the Ardara lead in the opening six minutes of the second period.

With Brendan Boyle replacing Conor Classon in the middle of the field Ardara were five up again 1-9 to 0-8. Tomas Boyle, Kevin Whyte and Stefan Boyle raised the white flags for the boys in green and gold.

In fairness to Dungloe, who lost full-back Conor O’Donnell, refused to buckle and never gave up and as Daire Gallagher and Daniel Ward cut the lead to four before Davy McCarron and Matthew O’Donnell reduced the margin to two in injury time.

Daire McGee in a crowded goalmouth drove wide and Noel McBride with a close in free blasted wide.

So Ardara survive while Dungloe have one more crack at survival. They play the loser of the postponed semi-final meeting of Termon and Milford.



ARDARA: Ciaran Gildea; Joseph Melly, Declan Gavigan, Shane Whyte; Johnny McHugh (0-1), Paddy McGrath, John Ros Molloy; Conor Classon, Robbie Adair; Lorcan O’Donnell, Stefan Boyle (0-5, 3f); Danny Walsh; Tomas Boyle (0-2), Ryan Malley, Kevin Whyte (1-3). Subs: Brendan Boyle for Classon (34), Gareth Concarr for Walsh (50), Tony Harkin for O’Donnell (59).

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers; Christopher Boyle, Jason McBride, Christy Greene; Mark Curran, Conor O’Donnell, Sean Wallace; Noel McBride (0-3, 2f), Ryan Connors (0-2); Caolan Ward, Daire Gallagher (0-1), Gerard Walsh; Dylan Boyle, Daniel Ward (0-3, 1f), Barry Curran (0-1). Subs: David McCarron (0-1) for Boyle (37), Shaun McGee and Matthew O’Donnell (0-1) for Wallace and Walsh (50), Adam McCaffrey for O’Donnell (52)