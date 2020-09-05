Patton shines as Aodh Ruadh come good in third quarter to reach Intermediate semi-final

Aodh Ruadh came strong in the third quarter led by the polished Philip Patton to overcome a gritty Naomh Muire in the first of the Intermediate quarter-finals.

Aodh Ruadh 0-15

Naomh Muire 1-7

The five point margin didn't flatter the winner but they were far from convincing as well against a very young Naomh Muire side who battled to the end.

The Rosses men had a goal chance just before half-time which Danny Devlin blazed over (although there could have been a little push in the build-up) and had that of been converted, it would have been a bigger test for Aodh Ruadh.

The Ballyshannon side came good in the third quarter and by the mid point of the second half they had turned a two point deficit into a four point lead. They needed the accurate boot of Philip Patton and the management have plenty to work on ahead of the semi-final.

Eoin Martin had the opening score with a well taken free for Naomh Muire after three mintues but despite having the strong swirling breeze at their back, they did not score again before the half-time break.

By that stage Aodh Ruadh were two points to the good. Philip Patton got all three Aodh Ruadh points the first two from play and the third on 12 minutes after Oisin Rooney was pulled off the ball.

Naomh Muire were lucky to escape a black card before the break when Brian Gillespie stopped an Aodh Ruadh player.

Naomh Muire cut the lead a couple minutes after the break when a high ball from Daniel Ward looked dangerous but Peter Boyle got a touch at the expense of a '45'.

Eoin Martin converted the '45' and two minutes later the Lower Rosses men were in front when Eoin Martin did great work to round his man on the endline and he crossed for Ultan Boyle to palm to the net. Colm Kelly got a hand to it but was unable to keep it out.

Two minutes from the half-time break Jack O'Donnell added a free but a minute into added time Philip Patton had Aodh Ruadh's fourth point from a free.

There was further action before the break when Danny Devlin won a high ball over Conor Patton, turned and blazed over with a goal at his mercy, while in the last play Philip Patton took a quick free to to Shane McGrath and he blazed over also, but his chance wasn't as clear as Devlin's.

Half-time: Aodh Ruadh 0-5, Naomh Muire 1-4.

Philip Patton and David Dolan had Aodh Ruadh on terms inside two minutes of the second half, Dolan scoring with his first touch seconds after being introduced.

Shane McGrath edged the home side ahead and then won a free for Patton to add another on 36 minutes.

Michael McKenna seemed to have put Aodh Ruadh three clear after a great run but the umpires disagreed. However, before the second half water break Aodh Ruadh should have had a goal when Philip Patton cut through and found David Dolan. His effort was heading for the far corner but was deflected for a '45'. Nathan Boyle converted the '45' and Philip Patton added his seventh point on 45 minutes for a 0-11 to 1-4 lead.

Ultan Boyle had Naomh Muire's first score of the second half three minutes after the water break.

The margin was down to two when after a quick free Danny Devlin drove over with a sniff of a goal in the offing. Philip Patton eased Aodh Ruadh worries on the 60th minute with a point and Michael McKenna quickly added another. Shane McGrath added another within seconds in a hectic finish as Ultan Boyle hit a score for Naomh Muire.

Aodh Ruadh were through for a goal late on but David McGurrin elected to fist over.

Scorers - Aodh Ruadh: Philip Patton 0-8,4f; Shane McGrath 0-3; Nathan Boyle ('45'), David Dolan, Michael McKenna, David McGurrin 0-1 each.

Naomh Muire: Ultan Boyle 1-2; Eoin Martin 0-2,1f; Danny Devlin 0-2; Jack O'Donnell (f)0-1.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Conor Patton, Colm Kelly, Calum O'Halloran; Michael McKenna, Eddie Lynch, Cian Dolan; Donagh McIntyre, Eamonn McGrath; Diarmuid McInerney, Oisin Rooney, Philip Patton; Johnny Gethins, Nathan Boyle, Shane McGrath. Subs: David McGurrin for C Egan 27; David Dolan for O'Halloran 32;

NAOMH MUIRE: Declan Ward; Ultan Boyle, Brian Gillespie Thomas O'Donnell; Sean Boyle, Cian Boyle, Laurence Coyle; Daniel Ward, Adam O'Brien; Jack O'Donnell Padraig McCafferty, Tuathal Lunny; Fintan Doherty, Daniel Devlin, Eoin Martin. Subs: Joey Gillespie for J O'Donnell 43; Daniel Sharkey for Lunny 55;

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (F Masters)