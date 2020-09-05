FULL TIME REPORT: Naomh Conaill ease their way into championship semi-final

Contact
Ethan O'Donnell - man of the match against Glenfin
Naomh Conaill are safely through to the Michael Murphy Sports senior championship semi-final, overcoming Glenfin in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.
Naomh Conaill 2-16
Glenfin 0-5
The Glenties men finished the game with 14 as they lost Eoghan McGettigan to a second yellow after just 26 minutes. Around the same time they worringly lost Ciaran Thompson to injury.
In very difficult conditions with heavy showers Naomh Conaill led 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time with points coming from Dermot Molloy, Anthony Thompson, Eoghan McGettigan and Charles McGuinness.
They almost had a goal on the stroke of half-time when Leo McLoone fired just wide of the posts.
Then in the third quarter they pulled clear with points from Nathan Byrne, Dermot Molloy (2), McGuinness (2) and another from Anthony Thompson. Glenfin lost Ciaran Brady to the sin bin in this period.
They also had the ball in the net with Leo McLoone firing home but referee Enda McFeely had blew for a foul.
And before the water break Ethan O'Donnell fired to the net to leave Naomh Conaill comfortably ahead 1-13 to 0-3.
Glenfin needed full-back John Harkin to come forward to get their first point of the second half on 52 minutes. A minute later Charles McGuinness powered home a second goal.
FULL MATCH REPORT TO FOLLOW
