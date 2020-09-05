Kilcar put to the pin of their collar to overcome St Michael's

Kilcar were made sweat as they just got over the line in a titanic struggle against St Michael's in Towney.

Kilcar 3-14

St Michael's 3-12

When you consider that St Michael's were denied a penalty midway through the second half, you can see how close the Bridge men came to upsetting the odds. The return of Michael Langan to the visitors' line-out was telling while Kilcar started without Andrew McClean and they lost full-back Brian O'Donnell to injury.

Langan was a constant threat while Colin McFadden also put in a strong performance for the losers. Matthew McClean, Mark and Eoin McHugh were best for the winners.

It was a very exciting finish thanks to a late Michael Langan goal from a 13m free. It looked as if Kilcar had a firm grip when they led by 12 points (2-9 to 0-3) deep in first half injury time, but St Michael's never threw in the towel and Kilcar will wonder how they got into such deep trouble.

It was just a pity that there were no supporters inside the ground. There were around 50 on the hillside on the river side and a few on lands adjacent to the Grandstand side.



Conor Doherty had Kilcar on the mark inside 30 seconds but Michael Langan levelled on five minutes.

After that, with the wind at their backs, Kilcar took control with Mark McHugh at the head most moves. Stephen McBrearty pointed and then Oran Doogan, Mark McHugh and Conor Doherty was involved before Darragh O'Donnell fired to the St Michael's net.

Matthew McClean had the next point from a free despite the umpire waving it wide. The linesman Eugene McHale intervened to make it count.

Patrick McBrearty added two more, one from a forward mark, after being found with a magnificent ball by Mark McHugh.

Eoin McHugh made it 1-6 to 0-1 with a mighty effort from 55m but they then lost full-back Brian O'Donnell to injury, as he pulled up after contesting for a ball on the run with Michael Langan.

The water break didn't arrive until the 22nd minute and just before that Colm McFadden notched St Michael's second point from a free.

On the resumption Eoin McHugh landed another mighty point and Patrick McBrearty added another from distance for a 1-8 to 0-2 lead after 28 minutes.

Kilcar needed a good save from Kevin Campbell after good work by Michael Langan to find Christy Toye, but Campbell was equal to Toye's effort.

Then a sloppy mistake in the St Michael's defence allowed Patrick McBrearty to set up brother Stephen for an easy second goal.

But there was plenty of added time for four more scores. Martin McElhinney had St Michael's third point but Matthew McClean replied from long distance.

St Michael's struck for a goal and a point inside a minute. After a break at midfield the ball was touched forward and Colin McFadden was first to the break and he dummied to Michael Langan before firing past Kevin Campbell.

And in the 37th minute Colm Anthony McFadden added a free for a half-time score of Kilcar 2-9, St Michael's 1-4.

Matthew McClean and Colm McFadden traded frees early in the second half. Then referee James Connors black carded Conor McShane, presumably for verbal abuse after Colin McFadden 'won' a free when he seemed to just fall. Colm McFadden gladly pointed the free.

Patrick McBrearty availed of another 'soft' free which was moved on.

Colm McFadden added another free, their only score when Conor McShane was off the field. However, they should have had a penalty on 15 minute when Michael Langan put Martin McElhinney through and he was pulled back by Mark McHugh inside the 'square' but the visitors got nothing from the referee.

Colin McFadden cut the lead to 2-11 to 1-8 before the second half water break.

Then after the break a St Michael's were back in the game when Michael Langan won a high ball and turned and fired to the net to make it a three point game.

Michael McGinley cut the lead to two with five minutes of normal time left, but a great break by Ryan McHugh saw Patrick McBrearty set up Matthew McClean for a third goal. It looked to be enough. Christy Toye and Matthew McClean traded points before Eoin McHugh put six between the teams.

But there was late drama as Liam Paul Ferry pointed and Michael Langan drilled a 13m free to the Kilcar net but they weren't able to bridge the gap.

Scorers - Kilcar: Matthew 1-5,3f,'45'; Stephen McBrearty 1-1; Patrick McBrearty 0-4,f,fm; Eoin McHugh 0-3; Darragh O'Donnell 1-0; Conor Doherty 0-1.

St Michael's: Michael Langan 2-1; Colm A McFadden 0-5,5f; Colin McFadden 1-1; Martin McElhinney, Christy Toye, Michael McGinley, Hugh Sweeney, Liam Paul Ferry 0-1 each.

KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Barry McGinley, Brian O'Donnell, Pauric Carr; Oran Doogan, Ryan McHugh, Ryan McShane; Eoin McHugh, Ciaran McGinley; Conor Doherty, Darragh O'Donnell, Stephen McBrearty; Mark McHugh, Patrick McBrearty, Matthew McClean. Subs: Conor McShane for B O'Donnell 19; Andrew McClean for D O'Donnell; Barry Shovlin for R McShane.

ST MICHAEL'S: Oisin Cannon; Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Antoin McFadden; Chris McElhinney, Colin McFadden, Ruairi Friel; Michael McGinley, Michael Langan; Carlos O'Reilly, Christ Toye, Ciaran Gallagher; Martin McElhinney, Colm A McFadden, Martin Breslin. Sus: Andrew Kelly for C McElhinney ht; Stephen Doak or Friel; Hugh O'Donnell for M Breslin; Edward O'Reilly for C McFadden.

REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunans)