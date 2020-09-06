Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gaoth Dobhair need late, late points to overcome MacCumhaill's in Magheragallon

OISIN GALLEN OUTSTANDING FOR THE LOSERS

Gaoth Dobhair need late, late points to overcome MacCumhaill's in Magheragallon

Oisin Gallen . . . in top scoring form for MacCumhaill's

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Gaoth Dobhair were given a mighty scare as they had just one point to spare at the end of the third quarter-final in the senior championship in Magheragallon.
Final score - Gaoth Dobhair 0-14, Sean MacCumhaill's 1-10
Gaoth Dobhair started without Michael Carroll and Odhrán Mac Niallais and found MacCumhaill's a sticky opponent from the start.
The early exchanges were even before Ethan Harkin, Neil McGee and Eamonn Collum points pushed Gaoth Dobhair 0-6 to 0-3 ahead.
But with young county star Oisin Gallen in top form, hitting six first half points, MacCumhaill's were back on terms at the break at 0-8 each.
There was a change of referee at the break as James Connors replaced Shaun McLaughlin for the second half.
But the home side were rocked by a penalty before the second half water break and Oisin Gallen converted to put his side ahead 1-9 to 0-9.
Niall Friel cut the lead and Eamonn Collum made it a one point game with five minutes left.
Veteran James Carroll came off the bench and levelled with three minutes left.
Oisin Gallen edged MacCumhaill's back with a minute left. In added time Ethan Harkin was taken back off the bench to level matters from a free.
Cian Mulligan then stepped up to push Gaoth Dobhair ahead once more as they lost Neil McGee to a second yellow card.
Oisin Gallen, who scored 1-8, had a late chance to force extra-time but was wide of the mark.

FULL REPORT TO FOLLO

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie