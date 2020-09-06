Gaoth Dobhair need late, late points to overcome MacCumhaill's in Magheragallon

Contact
Oisin Gallen . . . in top scoring form for MacCumhaill's
Gaoth Dobhair were given a mighty scare as they had just one point to spare at the end of the third quarter-final in the senior championship in Magheragallon.
Final score - Gaoth Dobhair 0-14, Sean MacCumhaill's 1-10
Gaoth Dobhair started without Michael Carroll and Odhrán Mac Niallais and found MacCumhaill's a sticky opponent from the start.
The early exchanges were even before Ethan Harkin, Neil McGee and Eamonn Collum points pushed Gaoth Dobhair 0-6 to 0-3 ahead.
But with young county star Oisin Gallen in top form, hitting six first half points, MacCumhaill's were back on terms at the break at 0-8 each.
There was a change of referee at the break as James Connors replaced Shaun McLaughlin for the second half.
But the home side were rocked by a penalty before the second half water break and Oisin Gallen converted to put his side ahead 1-9 to 0-9.
Niall Friel cut the lead and Eamonn Collum made it a one point game with five minutes left.
Veteran James Carroll came off the bench and levelled with three minutes left.
Oisin Gallen edged MacCumhaill's back with a minute left. In added time Ethan Harkin was taken back off the bench to level matters from a free.
Cian Mulligan then stepped up to push Gaoth Dobhair ahead once more as they lost Neil McGee to a second yellow card.
Oisin Gallen, who scored 1-8, had a late chance to force extra-time but was wide of the mark.
