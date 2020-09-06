St Eunan's annihilate Bundoran to easily make the last four in the Donegal senior championship

Contact
Brian McIntyre named man of the match against Bundoran
St Eunan's waltzed their way into the Michael Murphy Sports senior championship semi-final against Bundoran.
St Eunan's 8-11
Bundoran 0-6
It was the most one-sided of the quarter-finals with St Eunan's hardly having to get out of first gear to win.
St Eunan's were in control throughout the first half with Niall O'Donnell on hand to slide home an early goal.
They reached the water break ahead by 1-3 to no score and you might have expected that the break would have been good for Bundoran, but immediately Sean McGettigan powered through for a second goal.
Bundoran did get a few points on the board eventually with Alan Russell, Gary Clancy and Paul Brennan finding the range, but they were hit with a third goal from Padraig McGettigan on 30 minutes and trailed by 3-6 to 0-3 at the break.
It got much worse for Bundoran in the second half as they lost Shane McGowan and Diarmuid Spratt to red cards as St Eunan's continued to find the net through Caolan Ward, Eoin McGeehin and Conor O'Donnell jnr.
Bundoran looked a pale shadow of themselves with Jamie Brennan struggling with an injury and making no impression.
To add insult to injury, Ashley Mulhern was blackcarded late on giving away a penalty and Niall O'Donnell hit the penalty past Johnny Boyle, who replaced Mulhern. Conor O'Donnell jnr also hit two of the last three goals for the winners.
FULL REPORT TO FOLLOW
