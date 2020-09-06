Champions Naomh Conaill will meet St Eunan's in the Michael Murphy Sports senior semi-final

Contact
The draws for the Michael Murphy Sports senior and intermediate championship semi-finals took place tonight and the reigning champions Naomh Conaill will face St Eunan's in the county semi-final.
Gaoth Dobhair will meet Kilcar in the other semi-final.
Senior Championship semi-finals
St Eunan's v Naomh Conaill
Gaoth Dobhair v Kilcar
Intermediate Championship semi-finals
Aodh Ruadh v Naomh Columba
Buncrana v Cloughaneely
Junior Hurling Championship semi-finals
Dungloe v Setanta
Aodh Ruadh v Carndonagh
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Irish Chamber Orchestra performing at Kilkenny Arts Festival, days before the new restrictions on outdoor gatherings were introduced (Photo: Kilkenny Arts Festival)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.