Champions Naomh Conaill will meet St Eunan's in the Michael Murphy Sports senior semi-final

The draws for the Michael Murphy Sports senior and intermediate championship semi-finals took place tonight and the reigning champions Naomh Conaill will face St Eunan's in the county semi-final. Gaoth Dobhair will meet Kilcar in the other semi-final.

