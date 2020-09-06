Big Donegal interest in Sligo as Durcan and Fallon make Sligo championship finals

There will be a big Donegal interest in the Sligo senior and intermediate championship finals after Paul Durcan and Darragh Fallon were successful in semi-finals over the weekend.

Durcan was between the posts for Drumcliffe-Rosses Point as they reached their first ever Sligo senior final, defeating Coolera Strandhill at Markievicz Park on Saturday by 1-7 to 0-9. They will play the holders and five in-a-row hopefuls Tourlestrane in the final on Sunday week next. Durcan is still part of the Donegal intercounty set up.

Meanwhile Bundoran native Darragh Fallon will play in the Intermediate final with St Molaise Gaels. Fallon, who is the Sligo U-17 manager, played underage for Donegal. He will face Curry in the final.