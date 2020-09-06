Big Donegal interest in Sligo as Durcan and Fallon make Sligo championship finals

Contact
Darragh Fallon . . . who will play in Sligo Intermediate final
There will be a big Donegal interest in the Sligo senior and intermediate championship finals after Paul Durcan and Darragh Fallon were successful in semi-finals over the weekend.
Durcan was between the posts for Drumcliffe-Rosses Point as they reached their first ever Sligo senior final, defeating Coolera Strandhill at Markievicz Park on Saturday by 1-7 to 0-9. They will play the holders and five in-a-row hopefuls Tourlestrane in the final on Sunday week next. Durcan is still part of the Donegal intercounty set up.
Meanwhile Bundoran native Darragh Fallon will play in the Intermediate final with St Molaise Gaels. Fallon, who is the Sligo U-17 manager, played underage for Donegal. He will face Curry in the final.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Irish Chamber Orchestra performing at Kilkenny Arts Festival, days before the new restrictions on outdoor gatherings were introduced (Photo: Kilkenny Arts Festival)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.