Naomh Columba take care of business at home to defeat Malin and reach semi-finals

Naomh Columba advanced to the semi final after getting past a Malin side that was stubborn till the end.
Naomh Columba 0-13
Malin 1-7
The Inishowen side got of to a good start from Josh Conlon who pointed from close range Aaron Doherty levelled before Ryan Gillespie put the hosts in front.
But the lively Josh Conlon equalised for Malin after eight minutes. But strangely that was the last point for Malin until the 46 minute.
Naomh Columba got six points without reply, Lanty Molloy getting three of them, Ryan Gillespie and a forward mark from Christopher Byrne and another one from Ronan Gillespie as Naomh Columba led 0-8 to 0-2 with the first half coming to a close .
Malin got back into the game with a goal as Josh Conlon set up Paul McLaughlin who powered past Gerry McGill to leave it three in it at the break - Naomh Columba 0-8, Malin 1-2.
In the second half Naomh Columba got a penalty as David O'Donnell was fouled but Aaron Doherty struck it over the bar to widen the gap to four points.
Lanty Molloy and David O'Donnell seemed to leave the home side comfortably. But Malin finally got going after the second half water break with a close range free from Paul McLaughlin and that was quickly followed by a point from Connor McLaughlin.
With time running out Fionn Gallagher and Aaron Doherty put six in it but a late surge from Malin saw quick fire scores from Brendan McLaughlin and Paul McLaughlin to reduce the margin to four and in stoppage time as Malin looked for a goal a Sean O'Neill drive went over the crossbar as Val Murray sounded for final whistle.
NAOMH COLUMBA: Gerry McGill; Barry Carr, Phillip Doherty, Kieran McBrearty; David O'Donnell (0-1), Eric Carr, Pauric Ward; Fionn Gallagher (0-1), Kevin McNern; Padraig Byrne, Aaron Doherty (0-3,pen,1f), Ronan Gillespie (0-1); Ryan Gillespie (0-2), Christopher Byrne (0-1,fm), Lanty Molloy (0-4). Subs: Paul O Hare for Ronan Gillespie, Declan McGuire for David O'Donnell
MALIN: Darragh McLaughlin; Garry Farren, Ciaran Doherty, Keelan White; Kieran McColgan, Damien Harkin, Connor Farren; Sean O Neill (0-1) Christopher McLaughlin; Connor McColgan, Paul McLaughlin (1-2), Oisin McGonagle; Josh Conlan (0-2), Charlie Byrne Subs: Dan McDaid for O McGonagle Mathew Mullarkey for K White
REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)
