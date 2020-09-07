Goal spree at Scarvey as Buncrana overcome Gaeil Fhánada to reach semi-final

Buncrana’s good form in Donegal intermediate football shows no sign of abating as their seniors are on track to have two championship promotions in-a-row after they eventually saw off the stern challenge of a Gaeil Fhánada at Scarvey on Sunday.

Buncrana 4-15

Gaeil Fhánada 4-5



This should have been Buncrana’s third time meeting with Fanad in competitive competitions had the season not being interrupted by Covid-19. This was a tough test for both teams as the junior champions were pushed all the way by a Michael Sweeny inspired Gaeil Fhánada, who could well have upset the odds but their inside line failed to fire.

Buncrana led 2-9 to 3-2 at half-time with Caolan McGonagle (1-1) and a point each from Odhrán Doherty and former Crana College star Oisin Hegarty giving them the edge. Buncrana could have been leading by more if it wasn’t for the heroics of Ordhán Shiels in the full back line for Fanad.

A brilliant Micheal Sweeny goal, after a move started by Sheils, and an open play point from half back Bernard McGettigan reduced the deficit in the second half to 3-11 to 4-4. The fight back from Fanad was inspired by Conor McGonigle who may not have scored anything but certainly made important passes.

It was a disappointing result for the visitors, especially for Sweeney, who scored their four goals.

Another player to impress for the visitors was full-back Ryan McGonagle, who kept the Buncrana star man John Campbell relatively quiet with Campbell only scoring two points. McGonagle also showed a good ability to read the breaking ball which helped Fanad multiple times.

Buncrana will now meet Cloughaneely in the semi-final next weekend.



BUNCRANA: Harry Doherty, Evan McCallion, Jack O’Loughlin, Noel McLaughlin, William McLaughlin (0-1), Bruce Waldron, Oisin O’Flaherty, Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle (1-2), Ryan McELhiney, Ordhán Doherty (0-2), Aidrian Doherty, Oisin Hegarty, (0-2), John Campbell (0-2, 1f) , Darrach O’Connor (3-5). Subs: Aedan Stokes, Matthew Mullholland, Ben Bradley and Patrick McMyler.

GAEIL FHÁNADA: Eoin McGonagle, Joseph Blaney, Ryan McGonagle, Odhrán Sheils, Darren McElwaine (0-1), Seamus Coyle, Bernard McGettigan (0-1), Oisin Sheills, Micheal Sweeny (4-0), Eoghan Carr, Patrick Hegarty, Mark McAteer, Alan McAteer, Conor McGonagle, Patrick Carr. Subs: Oisin McFadden (0-1), Fergal Friel, Ronan McAteer, Séan Coyle and Kevin McGonigle.

REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)