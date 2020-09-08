DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: Championship semi-finals in O'Donnell Park and MacCumhaill Park

Contact
The Michael Murphy Sports senior championship finals are being played over Saturday and Sunday in O'Donnell Park and MacCumhaill Park. The full list of fixtures in Donegal for coming week are:
Semi Final Senior Football Championship
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Semi Final), Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair 17:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Semi Final), St Eunan's V Naomh Conaill 16:00, Ref: TBC
Senior B Football Championship
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (Round 1), St Naul's GAA Club V Dungloe 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 1), St Michael's V Glenswilly 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Ardara 12:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 1), Naomh Conaill V Milford 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Kilcar, (Round 1), Kilcar V Termon 15:30, Ref: TBC
Senior Football Relegation S/F
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Relegation Semi Final), Milford V Termon 14:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate B Championship
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Burt 15:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 1), Fanad Gaels V Cloughaneely 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Malin 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (Round 1), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Naomh Columba V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate A Championship Semi Final
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Semi Final), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Semi Final), Cloughaneely V Buncrana 13:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Championship
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 1), Glenswilly V St Eunan's 12:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 1), Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Round 1), Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Naomh Pádraig Muff 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 1), Urris V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 1), Letterkenny Gaels V Downings 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 1), Four Masters V Convoy 17:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Championship Quarter Final
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Moville, (Quarter Final), Moville V Urris 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, (Quarter Final ), Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 14:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 1 Section B
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 6), Killybegs V Ardara 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 7), Dungloe V St Naul's GAA Club 16:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE
Tue, 15 Sep, Venue: Ardara, (Round 7), Ardara V Kilcar 00:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 15 Sep, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (Round 7), Naomh Conaill V Naomh Columba 00:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 15 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 7), Dungloe V St Naul's GAA Club 00:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Div 1 Section C
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Round 5), Convoy V Bundoran 14:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Section A
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 3), Naomh Bríd V Na Rossa 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Robert Emmets, (Round 3), Robert Emmets V Naomh Ultan 16:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Group B RESERVE
Tue, 08 Sep, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 5), Urris V Burt 19:00, Ref: Leo Devenney
Tue, 15 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 6), Buncrana V Urris 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 15 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 6), Burt V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Group C
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (Round 4), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Colmcille 16:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 4), Fanad Gaels V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: TBC
Divisional League Division 2 Section C RESERVE
Tue, 08 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (Round 5), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Division 1
Wed, 09 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Divisional final), Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:00, Ref: George Montgomery
NRB Minor league division 2
Tue, 08 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, (Divisional final), Glenswilly V Cloughaneely 18:30, Ref: John Paul Gallagher
NRB Minor League Division 3
Wed, 09 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 6), St Michael's V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 09 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 6), Glenswilly V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U16 League Division 1
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Glenswilly 10:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 1), Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 10:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Termon, (Round 1), Termon V Gaoth Dobhair 10:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U16 League Division 2
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Moyle Park, (Round 1), Milford V Fanad Gaels 10:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, (Round 1), St Michael's V Downings 10:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 1), Cloughaneely V Termon 10:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U16 League Division 3
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Red Hughs 10:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, (Round 1), Glenswilly V Robert Emmets 10:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Round 1), Convoy V Letterkenny Gaels 10:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 League Division 2
Tue, 08 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Divisional final), Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 league Division 3
Fri, 11 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, (Shield Final), St Michael's V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League Minor D1 final
Fri, 11 Sep, Venue: TBC, (1), Naomh Conaill V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U14 East Shield
Tue, 08 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (1), Naomh Columba V Kilcar 18:15, Ref: Mark Dorrian
SRB U14 D1 Semi Final
Tue, 08 Sep, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (1), Naomh Conaill V Killybegs 18:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
SRB Regional League U12 EAST
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 6), Four Masters V Kilcar 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 6), Killybegs V Naomh Ultan 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB regional league U12 South
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 7), Four Masters V Bundoran 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Pettigo, (Round 7), Pettigo V Naomh Bríd 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 7), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Naul's GAA Club 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U12 West
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (Round 6), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Conaill 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 6), Na Rossa V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League East U16
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Cill Chartha, (1), Kilcar V Naomh Columba 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (1), Naomh Ultan V Killybegs 16:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (2), Naomh Columba V Naomh Ultan 18:15, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (2), Killybegs V Kilcar 18:15, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U16 South
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (1), St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Bun Dobhráin, (1), Bundoran V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 Sep, Venue: Ballintra, (2), Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Four Masters 18:15, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (2), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Naul's GAA Club 18:15, Ref: TBC
SRB Regional League U16 West
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (1), Naomh Conaill V Dungloe/Na Rossa 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (1), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, (2), Dungloe/Na Rossa V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:15, Ref: TBC
Wed, 16 Sep, Venue: Ardara, (2), Ardara V Naomh Conaill 18:15, Ref: TBC
SRB U14 D2 Semi Final
Tue, 08 Sep, Venue: Ardara, (1), Ardara V Four Masters 18:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
SRB U14 shield west
Tue, 08 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, (1), Dungloe V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:15, Ref: Paul Hardy
U12 Hurling 2020
Thu, 10 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 10 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Setanta 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 10 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 10 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Gaoth Dobhair 18:30, Ref: TBC
U13 Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup North Inishowen
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Moville, (Round 2), Moville V Malin 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 2 ), Urris V Carndonagh 11:00, Ref: TBC
U13 Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup South Inishowen
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 2), Buncrana V Burt 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, (Round 2), Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Muff 11:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Darren Downey/Gary McLaughlin Cup North Inishowen
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 2), Carndonagh V Urris 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park, (Round 2), Malin V Moville 11:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Darren Downey/Gary McLaughln Cup South Iniishowen
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 2), Burt V Buncrana 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 2), Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille 11:00, Ref: TBC
U16 Hurling League
Thu, 10 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 3), St Eunan's V Setanta 18:45, Ref: TBC
Thu, 10 Sep, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 3), Carndonagh V Burt 18:45, Ref: TBC
Thu, 10 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 3), Letterkenny Gaels V Buncrana 18:45, Ref: TBC
