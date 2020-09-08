DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: Championship semi-finals in O'Donnell Park and MacCumhaill Park

The Michael Murphy Sports senior championship finals are being played over Saturday and Sunday in O'Donnell Park and MacCumhaill Park. The full list of fixtures in Donegal for coming week are:

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.