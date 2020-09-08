Dates for Donegal winners confirmed in Ulster Ladies Club Championships

Contact
Ulster Ladies Club Championships 2020
Saturday 19th /Sunday 20th September
Junior Club Championship
First Round 2pm
Down Champions vs Killybegs
Saturday 26th/Sunday 27th September
Intermediate Club Championship
Quarter Final 2pm
St. Nauls vs Down Champions
Senior Club Championship
Semi Final 2pm
Glenfin vs St. Macartan’s (Tyrone)/Lacken (Cavan)
