Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

New management team appointed at St Catherine's FC, Killybegs with former League of Ireland player returning

New management team appointed at St Catherine's FC, Killybegs with former League of Ireland player returning

New St Catherine's FC management Shaun Kelly and Christopher Murrin

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

St Catherine's FC made a big appointment at the AGM on Friday night with the appointment of a new management for the senior team for next season.
Former player Shaun Kelly, of Hearts, Limerick and Finn Harps, returns to his first club and will look after first team affairs alongside veteran Christopher Murrin, with both continuing to play.
The club made the annoucement on Friday night.
We are delighted to announce our new management team for the 20/21 season.
Former player Shaun Kelly and current player Christopher Murrin will take over our senior side this season as player managers.
Shaun, who has just recently retired from League of Ireland, returns to us for the first time since 2005 when he signed for Heart of Midlothian in Scotland as a 16 year old.
He has also gone on to play in the League of Ireland for the last 10 years, winning two First Division titles during that time with Limerick FC.
Christopher, who is a driving force within our club for the last number of years, is a hugely popular figure in our club and town.
He has been ever present for our senior side since his late teens and has also on two Premier Division titles and one First Division title with us.
Both lads will bring great experience to our side and we at St Catherine's FC wish them all the best for the upcoming season.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie