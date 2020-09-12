New management team appointed at St Catherine's FC, Killybegs with former League of Ireland player returning

Contact
New St Catherine's FC management Shaun Kelly and Christopher Murrin
St Catherine's FC made a big appointment at the AGM on Friday night with the appointment of a new management for the senior team for next season.
Former player Shaun Kelly, of Hearts, Limerick and Finn Harps, returns to his first club and will look after first team affairs alongside veteran Christopher Murrin, with both continuing to play.
The club made the annoucement on Friday night.
We are delighted to announce our new management team for the 20/21 season.
Former player Shaun Kelly and current player Christopher Murrin will take over our senior side this season as player managers.
Shaun, who has just recently retired from League of Ireland, returns to us for the first time since 2005 when he signed for Heart of Midlothian in Scotland as a 16 year old.
He has also gone on to play in the League of Ireland for the last 10 years, winning two First Division titles during that time with Limerick FC.
Christopher, who is a driving force within our club for the last number of years, is a hugely popular figure in our club and town.
He has been ever present for our senior side since his late teens and has also on two Premier Division titles and one First Division title with us.
Both lads will bring great experience to our side and we at St Catherine's FC wish them all the best for the upcoming season.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Organisers of the 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5K which raised €12,582 for the Brid Carr Fund For Ovarian Cancer Research
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.