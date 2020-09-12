Termon turn in big performance against Milford to retain their senior status

Termon turned in their best performance of the season to preserve their Senior Championship status with a big win over Milford, at a very wet O’Donnell Park this afternoon.



Termon 1-11

Milford 0-8

The winners were in control at half-time in this crunch relegation clash.They led by six points at the break thanks to four points from Daire McDaid and two each from Enda McCormack and James McSharry.

Kane and Christopher Barrett scored the points for Milford who were way off the pace in the opening 30 minutes.

Powered by Ricky Gallagher and Ryan McFadden and with James McSharry, Enda McCormick and Daire McDaid in sparkling form up front Termon reeled off four quick points, two from McDaid and one each from McCormick and McSharry inside seven minutes.

And they were 0-5 to 0-0 by the time Jimmy White called the first water break. McDaid landed his second from play from way out on the right handside.

Milford really struggled to make any headway. Matthew McLaughlin drew a good save from Emmett Maguire from 13 metres on three minutes and Kane Barrett and Shay Durning hit a number of wides.

Barrett was denied by the upright for the opening point just before the water break.

And he had to wait until the middle of the second quarter before he raised a first white flag.That was on 24 minutes but it was cancelled out almost immediately by a fine point from McCormick.

Christopher Barrett did raise Milford hopes a couple of minutes later but Termon got back on track with McDaid and McSharry splitting the posts to lead by six at the break.

Milford, with ace marksman Cathal McGettigan in for the restart, did step up their performance after half-time.

Kane Barrett won a good mark and kicked a point within three minutes of the restart.

And while they were struggling to make any inroads against a well marshalled Termon defence McGettigan made it a three point game just before the second half water break.

Man of the match Nathan McElwaine, Kevin McDaid and Oisin Cassidy did not give an inch in the Termon full-back line. Cassidy played so well he even got forward with good effect.

McSharry and McCormick popped over points for a five point lead once more.

Termon led 0-10 to 0-5 going down the stretch. But Milford were in no mood to just throw in the towel and McGettigan from a free and Conor McHugh from play kept the game alive.

But the goal they craved as the clock ticked down never looked on and McCormick with his fourth point and Ryan McFadden with a late palmed goal sealed it.

TERMON: Emmett Maguire; Oisin Cassiidy, Kevin McDaid, Nathan McElwaine; Jamie Grant, Barry McGeehin, Caolan Gallagher ;Ryan McFadden (1-0), Ricky Gallagher; James McSharry (0-3), Enda McCormick (0-4, 2f), Shane Doherty; Caolan McDaid, Daire McDaid (0-4,2f), Conor Cassidy. Subs: Stephen McElwaine for C Gallagher 53.

MILFORD: Sean Gallagher; TJ Everson, James Doyle, Peter Curran; Ryan McMahon, Ronan Docherty, Dylan Dorrian; Rory O’Donnell, Luke Barrett (0-1); Matthew McLaughlin, Christopher Barrett ((0-2),Shay Durning; Conor McHugh (0-1), Kane Barrett (0-1), Darragh Black..

Subs; Cathal McGettigan (0-3,3f) for M McLaughlin h/t; Martin Doyle for S Durning 40; Padraig Curley for D Black 55



REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)