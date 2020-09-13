Aodh Ruadh came from six down to reach Intermediate final after extra-time thriller in Fintra

Aodh Ruadh showed tremendous spirit to come from behind to get a one point win in the semi-final against Naomh Columba in Fintra.

Aodh Ruadh 2-10

Naomh Columba 1-12

The winning point came in the second period of extra-time as Shane McGrath found the range and it was the first time the winners were in front.

They had been six down at various stages but somehow found a way with goals from Oisin Rooney and Philip Patton.

A gale force wind was playing in Fintra and Naomh Columba had it at their backs in the first half.

By the break, they had a six point advantage, leading 0-7 to 0-1 and there were goal chances at both ends.

Naomh Columba had seven wides as well. They were four up after ten minutes through Ryan Gillespie (two, one free), Eric Carr and an Aaron Doherty free.

After the water break Philip Patton got Aodh Ruadh on the board from a free, but Aaron Doherty added another free and Pauric Ward had a great goal chance afterwards, cutting through from the back but he blazed over the bar.

Eric Carr had an effort saved by Peter Boyle before Aodh Ruadh had their goal chance on 30 minutes. A Nathan Boyle free dropped short and Diarmuid McInerney was in but his effort came back off the crossbar. There was a shout for a penalty but Naomh Columba cleared and they won a free which Ryan Gillespie pointed for the final score of the opening half.

Two Diarmuid McInerney points cut the lead on the resumption but David O'Donnell hit a good score.

Then Aodh Ruadh had a goal chance when a quick free saw Eamon McGrath clear but he hit it straight at Gerry McGill and the Naomh Columba 'keeper saved at the expense of a '45' which Nathan Boyle converted.

But Naomh Columba responded with two Paddy Byrne frees by the 45th minute but just before the water break, the game was back in the melting point when Oisin Rooney got in for an Aodh Ruadh goal to leave it 0-10 to 1-4.

David Dolan cut the lead after the water break and then Cian Dolan left it a one point game. David Dolan had an effort for an equaliser blocked and Naomh Columba came forward for Aaron Doherty to slip in Ryan Gillespie for a goal and a four point lead after 53 minutes.

Paddy Byrne stretched the lead but Philip Patton came back on to point and then finish a good goal to leave one in it again with 59 minutes played.

In a frenetic finish Naomh Columba had a clear goal chance but the pass was cut out and Diarmuid McInerney struck what proved to be the leveller, and extra-time.

EXTRA TIME

Aodh Ruadh elected to play against the elements in the first period of extra-time. Aaron Doherty pushed his side in front while Philip Patton missed a 20m free into the wind. Ryan Gillespie also hit a post with the wind from a free.

Nathan Boyle fired over a free with the last kick of the first period to leave it all square once more.

There was another twist as Aodh Ruadh were reduced to 14 a minute into the second period with Cian Dolan seeing red. But they went ahead for the first time in the game when Shane McGrath pointed.

But immediately Ryan Gillespie had a great chance to level but was wide from a 13m free. Gillespie then picked up a second yellow to level matters at 14 men each.

There was a straight red for Philip Doherty as time was running out for the Glen men.