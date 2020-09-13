Comprehensive round-up of the GAA results from Donegal for the past seven days

Contact
Divisional League Division 1 Section B
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 6), Killybegs 5-9 Ardara 1-5
Divisional League Div 1 Section C
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Round 5), Convoy 2-17 Bundoran 3-10
Divisional League Division 2 Section A
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Pairc Naomh Brid, (Round 3), Naomh Bríd 1-13 Na Rossa 0-8
Divisional League Division 2 Group B RESERVE
Tue, 08 Sep, Venue: Crampsey Park, (Round 5), Urris 1-13 Burt 1-8
Divisional League Division 2 Group C
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 4), Fanad Gaels 2-14 Red Hughs 3-8
Divisional League Division 2 Section C RESERVE
Tue, 08 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (Round 5), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 2-7 Red Hughs 1-3
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Semi Final Senior Football Championship
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Semi Final), Kilcar 0-14 Gaoth Dobhair 1-6
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Semi Final), Naomh Conaill 1-10 St Eunan's 0-12
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate A Championship Semi Final
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Semi Final), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 2-10 Naomh Columba 1-12
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Semi Final), Cloughaneely 1-13 Buncrana 0-14
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Championship Intermediate B Championship
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Malin 6-9 Buncrana 0-10
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, (Round 1), Cloughaneely 1-5 Fanad Gaels 0-7
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Naomh Columba 7-10 Naomh Bríd 0-3
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (Round 1), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 1-10 Red Hughs 2-5
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Quarter Final
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Moville, (Quarter Final), Moville 1-10 Urris 1-9
NRB Minor League Division 1
Wed, 09 Sep, Venue: Convoy, (Divisional final), Gaoth Dobhair 1-12 Termon 1-11
SRB Regional League Minor D1 final
Fri, 11 Sep, Venue: Bun Dobhráin, (1), Four Masters 2-13 Naomh Conaill 1-8
SRB minor regional League D2 final
Fri, 11 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, (1), Dungloe 2-10 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 0-9
SRB U14 D1 Semi Final
Wed, 09 Sep, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (1), Naomh Conaill 3-19 Killybegs 0-6
SRB Regional League East U16
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Cill Chartha, (1), Naomh Columba 3-10 Kilcar 2-10
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, (1), Naomh Ultan 0-0 Killybegs 0-0
SRB Regional League U16 South
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Bun Dobhráin, (1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 5-12 Bundoran 0-8
SRB Regional League U16 West
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: The Banks, (1), Ardara 1-8 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 0-7
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Davy Brenna Memorial Park, (1), Naomh Conaill 3-12 Dungloe/Na Rossa 3-9
SRB U14 D1 Regional League Final
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Ballintra, (1), Naomh Conaill 3-8 Four Masters 3-7
SRB U14 D2 regional league final
Sat, 12 Sep, Venue: Dunkineely, (1), Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 3-9 Ardara 2-10
SRB U14 D2 Semi Final
Tue, 08 Sep, Venue: Ardara, (1), Ardara 5-7 Four Masters 4-2
U13 Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup North Inishowen
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Moville, (Round 2), Malin 3-9 Moville 2-7
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Carn Domhnach, (Round 2 ), Carndonagh 4-12 Urris 4-4
U13 Barry Gallagher Memorial Cup South Inishowen
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 2), Buncrana 3-6 Burt 2-6
U14 Joe McGeady Cup North Inishowen
Fri, 11 Sep, Venue: Moville, (Round 4), Urris 5-11 Moville 0-7
U16 Darren Downey/Gary McLaughln Cup South Iniishowen
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 2), Naomh Pádraig Muff 4-18 Naomh Colmcille 0-5
Sun, 13 Sep, Venue: Hibernian Park, (Round 2), Buncrana 5-4 Burt 1-6
